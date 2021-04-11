THIS IS ANWAR’S ‘BIGGEST TREACHERY’ TOWARDS HIS OWN PARTY, DAP & AMANAH – AZMIN CONFIDENT POLICE PROBE WILL CONFIRM AUDIO CLIP’S AUTHENTICITY – YET NOTHING BUT DEAFENING SILENCE FROM DAP & AMANAH

Azmin calls out Anwar ‘treachery’ for leaked audio clip

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s supposed conversation with his Umno contemporary Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is “treachery” on the part of the opposition leader, according to Minister for International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, weighing into the leaked audio clip scandal.

“I believe this is the biggest treachery committed by Anwar towards his party and also Pakatan Harapan component parties because he had held these negotiations privately,” the Perikatan Nasional information chief said today, asserting his confidence the audio clip featuring his former leader is authentic.

Azmin’s statement comes barely a year after his instrumental part in the Sheraton Move, in which he led a group of PKR lawmakers to join with Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu in dropping out of Pakatan Harapan, resulting in the collapse of the government.

Azmin later joined Bersatu and became a minister in Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional cabinet.

“As a (former) officer who had served under Anwar for a long time and was his private secretary, I am confident that the audio is authentic, which can be proven through investigations,” he said at an event in his Gombak constituency today.

He urged authorities to immediately investigate the matter because will also ensure the individuals involved have to defend themselves.

Azmin said Anwar and Zahid should at least come clean to their own parties.

Zahid has dismissed the audio clip as fake, adding that it was a disgusting political gambit released by people wanting to “undermine and destroy Umno”.

In the conversation, voices – supposed to be those of Zahid and Anwar – were discussing the outcome of the recent Umno General Assembly, at which the party severed ties with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional.

Anwar had also refuted any part in the clip, but caused more controversy by defending the content.

“What is wrong with the conversation, if it is true? Is there any criminal element or is it wrong?” Anwar said yesterday in an online forum organised by Majlis Professor Negara.

“There is nothing wrong with the audio,” he told Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Prof Dr Mohamad Agus Yusof, who was interviewing him.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.