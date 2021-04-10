UMNO AT TIPPING POINT – ZAHID VS ‘CABINET CLUSTER’: ODDS ARE ZAHID WILL SURVIVE DESPITE AUDIO WITH ANWAR – BY NOW, UMNO GRASSROOTS HATE BERSATU PERHAPS EVEN MORE THAN THEY HATE PAKATAN

An offensive brewing against Zahid

WHAT seemed like a light-hearted conversation between two men has become a terrible embarrassment for Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, one that is quite politically damaging too.

The recorded telephone conversation between two people whose voices resembled that of Ahmad Zahid and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been the talk of Umno circles.

Although the brief chat was peppered with laughter and repartee, it was no laughing matter because it suggested that Umno and PKR were in cahoots, in contradiction to what the Umno general assembly had decided last month.

The Bagan Datuk MP has strongly denied any connection to the recording.

Of course, he has to deny because he stood on the Umno stage to declare that his party would not accept Bersatu, PKR or DAP.

But secret recordings aside, it is evident there is now a concerted move to oust Ahmad Zahid by people outside as well as inside the party.

There had been an earlier attempt back in January to ask the Umno president to resign. It happened shortly after Tan Sri Annuar Musa was sacked as the Barisan Nasional secretary-general but failed to gather support.

The current move seems more serious because it involves a few more Umno ministers and MPs. And as they say, the enemy within is the most dangerous.

Some of them are pro-Bersatu, some are doing it for self-interest but all of them insist they are doing it for the future of the party.

At one level, they want their president to resign and they are using the voice recording scandal as proof that he is unfit to lead Umno.

At another level, they want the party election scheduled for September to proceed. They see it as an opportunity to bring down Ahmad Zahid.

Those surrounding Ahmad Zahid are adamant he will not resign.

“I don’t see should he should step down? He was democratically elected by the party, ” said Wanita Umno politician Datuk Rosni Zahari, who was a former political secretary to Ahmad Zahid.

In fact, discussions in the Youth and Wanita chatgroups have not condemned Ahmad Zahid and seem willing to give their president the benefit of the doubt on the voice recording.

The president is protected by the party constitution and it is a complicated process to to force him to go.

Several MPs including Annuar (Ketereh), Khairy Jamaluddin (Rembau) and Datuk Seri Reezal Merican (Kepala Batas) have been at the forefront of pressing for party polls.

“Some of them said that if DAP can hold its election so can Umno. Did they know that DAP did not ask its leader who is facing corruption charges to resign?” said a Perak Umno division leader.

The calls for a party election has yet to gain traction especially from the powerful division chiefs who probably are more concerned about holding on to their posts than defending their posts in the event of an election.

The trouble for those who want Ahmad Zahid out and for fresh elections to be held is that they are perceived as playing along with the agenda of Bersatu.

The anti-Bersatu mood is real and widespread in Umno.

“It started from the day Bersatu began pinching our MPs and assemblymen. It has snowballed and reached a point of no return, ” said supreme council member Datuk Seri Sharkar Shamsudin.

Any Umno leader seen as pro-Bersatu will struggle to get the respect or support of the party grassroots.

However, this anti-Bersatu mood should also not be mistaken as being pro-Dr Ahmad Zahid.

Delegates at the recent Umno general assembly went along with their president in rejecting Bersatu not because Ahmad Zahid asked them to but because they genuinely do not want to work with Bersatu.

An Umno Youth politician from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, said that many in the Youth wing understand that the party needs a credible face as their “poster boy, ” the Umno jargon for the face on the general election poster who will represent their prime minister candidate.

So who might the Youth wing accept as the “poster boy”?

“It’s Tok Mat by a mile, ” said the Pasir Mas Youth politician, referring to deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan or Mat Hasan.

Mat Hasan’s stature has gone up after the awesome policy speech he gave when he officiated at the assemblies of the three wings of Umno last month.

He captured the delegates’ concerns, hopes and aspirations for the party and he wrote most of it by himself.

“No rhetoric, he talked sense especially about the economy. He spoke in a way that even the kampung people could understand, ” said an aide to a Mentri Besar.

The speech helped define the man who used to be written off as having no support or network in the party.

“Tok Mat is actually in a good place. He is the No 2 and not having a government post means he is not conflicted unlike some ministers who are seen to be too friendly to Bersatu, ” said the politician from Pasir Mas.

It is too early to call but whoever wants to move up in Umno will need the blessings of the president as well as Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak or Bossku. The pair wield influence in the party despite their liabilities.

Najib’s recent Facebook post about how “they” (the authorities) are allegedly using everything possible to silence and destroy him drew almost 86,000 likes and more than 12,000 mostly sympathetic comments.

“You don’t need them to campaign for you. But it is crucial that Zahid and Bossku are not against you, ” said Sharkar.

Most important of all, whoever wants to be the next leader must, in the eyes of the party grassroots, be seen as loyal to Umno.

But the hot question in the coming weeks is whether the latest movement to bring down Ahmad Zahid can gather momentum.

Will more ministers and MPs apart from the usual suspects turn up the pressure or will it fizzle out?

