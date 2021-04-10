FROM ‘IT SOUNDS LIKE ME BUT IT’S NOT ME’, ANWAR SHIFTS TO ‘SO WHAT IF AUDIO IS GENUINE? WHAT’S WRONG? IS THERE A CRIME? WHERE’S THE BETRAYAL’ – IN FOOLISH CHASE TO BE PM, ANWAR HAS LOST SIGHT OF ETHICS

Anwar: If audio clip is real, what’s the crime? Remember Muhyiddin’s recording?

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today asked if the audio clip of his alleged conversation with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was real, would a crime have been committed?

The opposition leader said that the alleged phone conversation was being used to distract attention from more important issues faced by the country.

“What is the issue here? They want to divert attention away from corruption, the suspension of Parliament, (bad) policies, and the plight of the people.

“The audio clip has been made a priority. If it is authentic, what’s the problem? Was the public betrayed? Was there a crime? No.

“I’ve made a statement (to deny its authenticity). So has Zahid. That’s enough,” he added.

Anwar said this during a dialogue hosted by the National Professors Council in Kajang, Selangor, where he was asked whether the four-minute audio clip allegedly depicting him speaking to Zahid was authentic.

Anwar conceded he has yet to lodge a police report on the matter as he had just returned from the two-day Pakatan Harapan retreat in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, that ended yesterday.

The audio clip first made rounds on the first day of the retreat. Anwar’s immediate response at the time was that his enemies were trying to defame him after failing to entice defections.

Muhyiddin’s ‘audio clip’

Anwar today also accused Perikatan Nasional of using the audio clip as political ammunition, despite having little to say about leaked video or audio recordings implicating its own leaders.

“Why is the government making a fuss? Haven’t they heard of other video or audio clips? There are a lot.

“Now, their political ammunition is to talk about Anwar and Zahid.

“Who (here) hasn’t heard of the audio clip where (Prime Minister) Muhyiddin (Yassin) mentioned the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and said ministerial and government-linked company (GLC) positions would be given to Umno?” the Port Dickson MP asked.

Several audio clips emerged after Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister last year, which purportedly depicted him speaking at Bersatu supreme council meetings.

Some participants at the meeting confirmed the recordings are authentic.

The audio recordings became known in political circles as the “scheme of things” speech, in which the voice resembling Muhyiddin’s was heard saying Umno MPs could be enticed with ministerial or GLC positions.

Muhyiddin has yet to confirm or deny the authenticity of those audio recordings.

