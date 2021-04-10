TOO EARLY TO TELL FOR ‘ALL-KNOWING’ RAIS YATIM – YET THE REST OF MALAYSIA’S POLITICAL SCENE ALREADY SMELLS THE STENCH OF ‘DEATH’ FOR UMNO FROGS WHO HOPPED OVER TO BERSATU IN GE15

Bersatu defectors vs Umno in GE15? Still too early to tell – Rais

Jelebu Bersatu division chief Rais Yatim said it is still too early to speculate on expected face-offs between Bersatu representatives, who won their seats on an Umno ticket, and their former party colleagues in the next 15th general election (GE15).

Asked for his views on the expected battles following Umno’s decision to cut ties with Bersatu, the veteran politician formerly with Umno said those involved would have their own considerations on the matter.

“These people in government, particularly ministers in cabinet, deputy ministers, for sure they are making their choices to face the election.

“And at the same time, the signs for an election, we can’t yet say it will be held soon or on set days,” the former Jelebu MP told reporters when met after a function in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

The Dewan Negara Speaker added that any actions taken will also depend on Parliament and the lifting of the emergency, whether in August as expected or sooner.

“On this (lifting of emergency) I can’t say, only the prime minister and Yang di-Pertuan Agong have the rights to decide on the situation,” he said.

Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin yesterday said he will be ready with a strategy if he has to face Umno in defending his Larut parliamentary seat in GE15.

Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin

“If they (Umno) want to field a candidate, then go ahead and field anyone with any of the alliances they have now.

“While we (Bersatu) in Perikatan Nasional, we are working with PAS and several other parties so we will find among these parties who are qualified and suitable, not only in Larut but throughout the country,” the Bersatu secretary-general was quoted as saying.

Hamzah first won the Larut seat for BN in 2008 and defended it until 2018, before subsequently defecting to join Bersatu under the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

In Perak, state Umno chief Saarani Mohamad previously said that Umno will not let the five seats it won in GE14 be contested by other parties as they originally were allocated to Umno, only for the elected representatives to quit and join other parties including Bersatu.

MKINI

