PURE POLITICAL MANIPULATION – BUT EZAM, WHO ADMITS EYE ON BECOMING THE NEXT S’GOR MB, DEFENDS ANWAR – SAYS ‘NOTHING AGAINST REFORMASI IN ANWAR-ZAHID AUDIO’

This was the view of former senator Ezam Mohd Nor (above), who now leads a loose movement dubbed Gerak 98.
“To us (Gerak 98), it is not an issue that can ruin reforms, if it (the audio clip) was true.
“If true, what was said by Zahid did not in any way tarnish the reformasi movement.
“Similarly, in our view, Anwar’s response does not compromise the strength of reformasi,” he added.
Ezam, who left Umno as a youth leader to be among PKR’s founding members, described Gerak 98 as a loose movement of sympathisers supportive of Anwar’s early reform calls.
He left PKR in 2008 to rejoin Umno, before his second exit in 2016, following a two-year stint as the Finance Ministry’s communications director under former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s administration.
On Pakatan Harapan’s decision to once again name Anwar as the coalition’s prime minister’s candidate for the next general election, Ezam said it was a positive and needed move, and urged for the decision to be respected by all.
“Because what happened in the past was that Harapan named Anwar as its leader, but still gave room to former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad, even for him to attack Anwar,” he noted.
Separately, Dewan Negara speaker Rais Yatim said it would take more than denials by Anwar and Zahid to convince the people that the recorded conversation did not take place.
“Both their voices are very well known… to deny it, their denial must be substantive.
“This substantive denial must be proven through a forensic test. So I hope there will be actions from experts in the audio field,” said the Jelebu Bersatu division chief to reporters when met after an event in Kuala Lumpur.
Rais added that failure to bring closure to the issue would be a thorn in the government’s side, as well as negatively affect the state of Malay politics as a whole.
Following his initial denial, Zahid on Thursday urged Umno members to fight back on social media, seeking their loyalty against the alleged slander.
Anwar earlier today questioned even if the audio clip was found to be authentic, has a crime been committed?
Ezam hints at GE15 comeback, says ready to challenge S’gor MB
Mulling a political comeback, former senator Ezam Mohd Nor today said he is ready to challenge Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari if the latter is fielded by PKR to defend the Sungai Tua state seat in the coming 15th general election (GE15).
“I received many suggestions from the grassroots.
“In Sungai Tua, I want to challenge Amirudin if the party will still field him as a candidate,” said Ezam (above) who now leads a loose movement of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s sympathisers dubbed Gerak 98.
“Today we gather, Gerak 98 and Otai Reformis.
Ezam, who left Umno in 1998 to be among the founding members of PKR’s predecessor Parti Keadilan Nasional, claimed there were solid grounds to call upon the current party leadership to prevent another episode of betrayal.
PKR was wrecked by an internal split prior to Azmin’s departure and the party had in the subsequent months rid its ranks of leaders and members found to be aligned with Azmin, who is a former PKR deputy president.
However, Ezam claimed there were still some Azmin supporters in PKR and said they have been appointed to key positions including in the Selangor state government.
“We call upon them (Azmin supporters), if they are true reformists, they should step up with an offer to the party, that they are willing to not be fielded in GE15.
“This is to open up room for new faces who are more clearly pro-reform,” he said.
Ezam claimed the move would assist PKR’s chances in the current critical times, and that the excluded leaders could make their comeback in subsequent general elections.
When quizzed to confirm his own GE15 plans, Ezam said he is ready to contest against Amirudin in Sungai Tua, a “Grade A” PKR seat.
“If he (Amirudin) says he will be contesting in Sabak Bernam, Tanjong Karang, areas not held by PKR, okay lah.
“But these (seats like Sungai Tua) are ‘Grade A’ PKR seats that should be given to others,” he said.
Ezam added that Gerak 98 had yet to decide whether he would be fielded as an Independent candidate or contest under the banner of an existing political party.
