Bersatu VP urges Zahid and Anwar to come clean on audio clip

In a statement today, Bersatu vice-president Rafiq Naizamohideen (above) said there was mounting evidence that Zahid and Anwar were consorting. "Evidence includes the Umno president's letter, which was also signed by (former prime minister) Najib Abdul Razak, to support Anwar as prime minister that was handed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which has been verified as true by former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa. "(Another example is) the cooperation between Perak Umno and Pakatan Harapan to oust the Perak menteri besar, who is a Bersatu member, last year. "The latest is the (alleged) audio clip of a phone conversation between the Umno president and the Harapan chairperson," Rafiq said. The two of them owe the public some "honesty", he said, adding that they should come clean on their efforts to consort. "It is no longer a secret that Umno, under Zahid's leadership, will forge Umno-Harapan ties either before or after the next general election, should no party be able to form the federal government. "The public now knows that the 'No DAP, No Anwar' slogan during the (Umno general assembly on March 28) by the Umno president is just an act to cover up the 'new alignment' which cannot be accepted by party supporters, members and grassroots of both Umno and Harapan," he said. PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Umno chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Both Zahid and Anwar have denied taking part in the conversation which resulted in a four-minute audio clip that has now been widely shared. The audio clip contained a voice similar to that of Anwar's "congratulating" the person who sounded like Zahid over the latter's handling of the Umno general assembly. During the assembly, party delegates had voted to cut ties with Bersatu and gave Zahid the final say on when that should take place. In denying his involvement, Anwar accused Bersatu of engineering the audio clip in order to cause conflict within Umno. To this, Rafiq urged Anwar not to point fingers and divert attention from the audio clip.

Was It Anwar Or The Special Branch Who Leaked The Voice Recording?

Anyway, if you want to know the truth regarding that Anwar-Zahid conversation, you need to talk to Anwar’s “think tank” — such as Johari Abdul, Saifuddin Nasution, Dr Rahim Ghouse, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, and so on. They know more than even Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail does. And Anwar’s “think tank” says the leaked recording is legitimate.

(The Mole) – Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has instructed his aides to lodge a police report over an audio recording of a conversation, purportedly between him and Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dismissing the recording, which today went viral as fake, Zahid said in a statement that he was disappointed that his political enemies have resorted to such “disgusting” tactics to destroy his reputation.

“I strongly deny that there was any such conversation as depicted by the audio recording. I also want to stress that there has been no conversation between me and Anwar after the recent Umno general assembly,” read his statement.

“This is a political game which is evil and disgusting which only confirms that there is a continous effort to weaken and destroy Umno.

“I believe there will be many other such political game which will be initiated to achieve that objective,” he added.

Those who are close to Anwar or who know Anwar well will know that he has this penchant or fetish for boasting. He loves telling everyone in the room that he has met so and so, and he will give details of what they talked about.

Yes, Anwar kisses and tells. He cannot keep secrets to himself. He must tell the whole world how clever he is and what he has done. If you notice, during his ceramah he will reveal he has met a certain very important person (he will mention who that person is) and he will reveal what that person has told him.

Having secret deals with Anwar is dangerous because Anwar cannot keep secrets. He will be bursting with excitement and cannot wait to tell everyone about this secret deal. Of course, he will tell you in confidence with instructions to not tell anyone (when Anwar tells you a secret, he will lower his voice to almost a whisper to demonstrate that it is a secret). But who on earth can keep secrets?

Anwar is the worst conspirator on earth. That was why his “16th September” conspiracy in 2008 failed. He talked too much and told everyone the whole plot long before anything could happen. And he did the same again last year, which was why his planned vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin Yassin collapsed.

Anwar is a victim of his own mouth. He loves talking and he loves impressing people with how clever he is at hatching plots and conspiracies. And secrets become public knowledge in no time at all.

Anyway, the point is, that leaked conversation between Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is legitimate. It is not fake. And, understandably, they will deny it to kingdom come and will insist it is fake (like they did regarding that “Omega Watch” sex video of Anwar).

Now, if Anwar did not leak that recording, that can only mean one thing. Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin must have asked the Special Branch to monitor Anwar and Zahid and tap all their face-to-face and telephone conversations.

If this is what happened I would not be surprised because I have personally known Hamzah since the 1980s (at the same time when I first met Zahid) and I know how he thinks and moves.

(By the way, a team of officers from Bukit Aman were sent to the CIA HQ in Langley for six months training. So, do not underestimate the skills of Malaysia’s Special Branch. They are not as “backward” as most Malaysians think).

Oh, and another thing, why does Zahid not personally lodge that police report? Why send his office boy instead? Is it to avoid getting arrested for making a false police report in case the police rule that the recording is legitimate and not fake?

