‘THE AUDIO IS PART OF THE NEW ALIGNMENT. IT HAS JUST BEEN ANNOUNCED’ – HADI WARNS PAS WON’T BE PART OF ‘NEW POLITICAL REALIGNMENT’ – EVEN AS KHAIRY DEMANDS URGENT UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEETING
Khairy says Zahid’s position ‘increasingly untenable’ after audio clip allegedly with Anwar leaked
“I think Datuk Seri Zahid’s position is increasingly untenable as the president of the party.”
The four-minute-long recording between two speakers featured voices resembling Zahid’s and his political foe and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
The clip has since gone viral on other social media platforms.
Khairy has urged the party supreme council to meet at once over the matter.
He had previously called for party elections to be held immediately, citing the need to overhaul the leadership.
Ahmad Zahid is currently on trial for over 40 counts of corruption charges and criminal breach of trust.
Both Zahid and Anwar have denied the recording is of their voices, calling it fake and slanderous.
Despite Zahid and Anwar’s denials, Hadi says audio clip shows new political realignment
KUALA LUMPUR— PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said an audio clip allegedly of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was evidence of shifting political alliances.
Hadi said his Islamist party rejected such a realignment and would instead carry on with both Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.
“That (audio) is part of the new alignment, it has just been announced and that is the signs of the new alignment,” he told reporters in front of the Rusila mosque in Terengganu today.
“We continue with Perikatan Nasional, not the new alignment. We reject the new alignment.”
The video of the interview was posted in the PAS WhatsApp group as well as Hadi’s Facebook page.
PAS is an official member of the ruling PN coalition and allied with Umno through the informal MN charter.
However, Hadi said MN should also not be confined to just his party and Umno.
“We agree with Muafakat Nasional that not only has Umno but Bersatu, NGOs and individuals as well. And Perikatan Nasional for a plural society,” he said.
Abdul Hadi conceded that he did not know whether the audio between Zahid and Anwar is genuine but said it was not beyond Pakatan Harapan to mislead the public.
“I don’t know if it’s genuine or not. People can judge enough, how many times has it been genuine or not genuine, that kind of thing has happened many times.
“If even the (PH) promised manifesto is not adhered, then the matter for the audio is a small (matter for them),” he said.
On Wednesday, an audio recording of a phone conversation between two people with voices resembling that of Anwar and Zahid was leaked on the internet.
The four-minute clip was first posted on Facebook and started with Zahid’s speech during the recent Umno general assembly, in which he said the party would not accept Anwar, DAP or Bersatu as allies.
It was followed by the phone conversation, with the speaker who sounded like Anwar praising the other for the speech.
Both Anwar and Zahid have denied that they had any communications after the Umno general assembly
MALAY MAIL
