‘THE AUDIO IS PART OF THE NEW ALIGNMENT. IT HAS JUST BEEN ANNOUNCED’ – HADI WARNS PAS WON’T BE PART OF ‘NEW POLITICAL REALIGNMENT’ – EVEN AS KHAIRY DEMANDS URGENT UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEETING

“I think Datuk Seri Zahid’s position is increasingly untenable as the president of the party.”

Ahmad Zahid is at the centre of a controversial audio recording that emerged on Facebook earlier this week.

The four-minute-long recording between two speakers featured voices resembling Zahid’s and his political foe and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The clip has since gone viral on other social media platforms.

Khairy has urged the party supreme council to meet at once over the matter.

He had previously called for party elections to be held immediately, citing the need to overhaul the leadership.

Ahmad Zahid is currently on trial for over 40 counts of corruption charges and criminal breach of trust.

Both Zahid and Anwar have denied the recording is of their voices, calling it fake and slanderous.

Despite Zahid and Anwar’s denials, Hadi says audio clip shows new political realignment