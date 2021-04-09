UMNO RAINS BLOWS ON ‘CHOICE PARTY FOR BETRAYERS’ BERSATU: WHY SHOULD WE TELL YOU OUR PM CANDIDATE – YOU TELL US WHEN IS GE 15 – WHEN WILL EMERGENCY BE LIFTED?

We have capable PM candidates but Bersatu has ‘betrayers’, says Umno leader

UMNO may choose its prime ministerial candidate from a list of capable leaders if it decides to go it alone in the general election, said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Bersatu, however, has a choice of traitors for its PM candidate, said the Johor Umno deputy chief.

“Umno has got no problem presenting leaders. We have options and they are all capable.

“If you don’t want the president, we have the deputy president. If not the deputy, then we have the vice-president… they are all quite capable of being the prime minister.