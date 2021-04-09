UMNO RAINS BLOWS ON ‘CHOICE PARTY FOR BETRAYERS’ BERSATU: WHY SHOULD WE TELL YOU OUR PM CANDIDATE – YOU TELL US WHEN IS GE 15 – WHEN WILL EMERGENCY BE LIFTED?
We have capable PM candidates but Bersatu has ‘betrayers’, says Umno leader
UMNO may choose its prime ministerial candidate from a list of capable leaders if it decides to go it alone in the general election, said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.
Bersatu, however, has a choice of traitors for its PM candidate, said the Johor Umno deputy chief.
“Umno has got no problem presenting leaders. We have options and they are all capable.
“If you don’t want the president, we have the deputy president. If not the deputy, then we have the vice-president… they are all quite capable of being the prime minister.
“Then, the next person in line is Mohamed Azmin Ali and next is Hamzah Zainudin. Both are betrayers from another party,” the former deputy home minister told The Malaysian Insight.
Nur Jazlan said the leadership of Bersatu today consist of such candidates from PKR and Umno.
“They have betrayed their (old) parties and now they are asking the public to choose them, saying that they won’t betray the public. Traitors trying to betray people by saying they won’t betray.”
Nur Jazlan reminded the people to vote wisely.
He also took a swipe at suspended Umno member Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, who said the party must identify its candidate for the prime minister if it intends to contest the 15th general elections without PN.
“Why do we have to say who we want as our PM? When is GE? It is not an emergency.
“If Tun Faisal wants to solve the issue, then he should tell Muhyiddin to lift the emergency and have the GE,” Nur Jazlan said.
On January 12, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, upon the cabinet’s advice, proclaimed a state of emergency to contain the Covid-19 crisis.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.