UMNO MINISTERS GIVEN NOTICE TO QUIT – TO TRIGGER SNAP GE OR NEW INTERIM GOVT? STOP THE SPECULATION, CRIES ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI – EVEN AS HE CLAIMS UMNO AGM HAD DECIDED MINISTERS TO STAY IN GOVT TILL PARLIAMENT DISSOLVES – CONTRADICTING ZAHID’S STATEMENT THAT ‘MOST DELEGATES WANTED ALL MINISTERS & MPs TO QUIT IF GE15 IS NOT CALLED SOON’

STOP speculating Umno ministers have been asked to quit their posts in the cabinet by their party, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Umno Annual General Assembly 2020 has decided that the ministers will remain in government until parliament is dissolved.

“No need for other speculation (on quitting) as it has been decided at the Umno general assembly,” he said at a press conference at Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur today.

“The Umno general assembly is the highest authority in the party. Its decision is final.”

On March 28, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said most of the delegates at the party’s 2020 general assembly had supported the call for all ministers and members with any government posts to quit if the general election is not called soon.

Zahid, in his winding-up speech, had also challenged Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa to resign from the government and called him a “pest” and “backstabber” for continuing to support the Perikatan Nasional government.

He said Umno ministers owed their positions to the party and should show loyalty to the party instead of their posts.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

