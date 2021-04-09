NAZRI, TRYING TO IMPRESS HIS YOUNG WIFE OF NOT, TELLS AHMAD MASLAN TO ‘GO TO HELL’ – IN CLEAR SIGN NON-CABINET CLUSTER WARLORDS CAN’T STAND SLIMY ANWAR & AND ARE STARTING TO SPLINTER UNDER PRESSURE FROM ‘GENG ANNUAR MUSA’ – EVEN AS PAPAGOMO URGES COPS TO PROBE ANWAR-ZAHID AUDIO CLIP TO UPHOLD UMNO’S ‘GOOD NAME’

Report: After purported gag order over remarks on Umno president, Nazri tells Ahmad Maslan to ‘go to hell’

KUALA LUMPUR— Outspoken Umno MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz told his party colleague and secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan to “go to hell”, after the latter reportedly issued a gag order on him following his critical comments of their party president.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported the former de facto law minister as saying that Umno is “not a communist party” and that anyone in Umno could speak for themselves.

Nazri reportedly said that a message was issued by Ahmad informing him that only three people were allowed to speak on behalf of the party, namely Zahid, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and himself.

“But he can go to hell. This is 2021 and Umno is not a communist party.

FMT reported that in the message to Nazri, a reminder was given that any personal opinion should not further complicate ties among Umno members.

“Don’t entertain the incitement by the media that aims to sensationalise stories. We are not responsible to them,” Ahmad reportedly told Nazri in the message.

Nazri, who is Padang Rengas MP, yesterday told Zahid to step down as Umno president, saying the latter was now a serious liability to the party.

Speaking to Malay Mail after a purported recording of Zahid in conversation with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emerged online, Nazri said the party must no longer be burdened by Zahid’s unresolved criminal charges.

Zahid is on trial for 47 counts of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering.

“I don’t know. I don’t know, but he has to go. Simple as that,” Nazri said, referring to the leaked audio.

“I heard the recording this morning, but of course he denied today, but we shall just give him the benefit of the doubt.

“Other than that, I still believe he should go. There are too many issues on him. Too much baggage which Umno also has to bear. He is a liability,” Nazri said when contacted.

On Wednesday, a four-minute video containing the recorded phone conversation purportedly between Zahid and Anwar was posted online.

The two speakers discussed Zahid’s speech at the Umno assembly declaring that his party would contest the 15th general election on its own, and said this was not an end to their joint efforts.

Zahid has issued a statement rejecting the recording as false and denying he spoke with Anwar after the Umno general assembly, but he is already under attack from those in his party who accused him of conspiring with Umno’s political rivals.

Last month, Anwar disclosed that his PKR and Umno have started preliminary discussions on the possibility of cooperating for the 15th general election.

Publicly, Zahid has denied this repeatedly. MALAY MAIL

Papagomo urges police to investigate ‘Zahid-Anwar’ audio clip

Umno Youth exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris has lodged a police report seeking an investigation over the phone conversation purportedly between Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Wan Muhammad Azri, who is also known as Papagomo, said the investigation would determine the authenticity of the four-minute audio clip, and should it be a fake, the mastermind who had falsified it.

“The investigation is also to uphold the good name of Umno that had firmly rejected any cooperation with PKR and Anwar.

“As a party member, I must act to uphold the good name of the presidential institution and Umno’s reputation from being smeared by irresponsible parties,” he said in a statement after lodging a report at the Setapak police station last night.

Further, he said the report was lodged following Zahid’s denial of being one of the voices heard in the audio file that first surfaced last Tuesday night.

 

Given Zahid’s denial, Wan Muhammad Azri said a YouTube video of the audio clip is believed to be produced, published and distributed with the aim to tarnish Zahid’s reputation.

Based on the audio clip, a person who sounded like Anwar had praised the person who sounded like Zahid over the latter’s handling of last month’s Umno general assembly.

‘Political skulduggery’

Zahid, in an initial response, said he was “shocked” and “disappointed” over the allegation. He described it as a political scheme to weaken and destroy Umno.

Taking to Facebook last night, Zahid cautioned on the dangers of social media, hinting that the latest attack was mounted by Umno’s political rivals, whom he did not name, that had brought down the party at the last general elections.

“At the time, a party had even offered jobs to cybertroopers, paying thousands of ringgit a month. They advertised for workers on JobStreet. Their mission is to tarnish Umno’s name and spread slander,” claimed the Bagan Datuk MP.

“That continues to this day. Although Umno is in government with no absolute administrative power, they are still doing the same thing. They don’t want to see us rise, they want to weaken us and ensure the people turned against us.”

Zahid urged Umno members to make their move on social media.

“What I’m asking is (for them) to respond with facts, not more slander. Umno’s leadership is not like them (political rivals),” he added.

Since the alleged leak, Anwar has also denied he had been on a phone call with Zahid and he too would lodge a police report over the matter.

The opposition leader said the audio clip was released in an attempt by the government to stir up conflict among Umno leaders after failing to buy them over – MKINI

