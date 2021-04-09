NAZRI, TRYING TO IMPRESS HIS YOUNG WIFE OF NOT, TELLS AHMAD MASLAN TO ‘GO TO HELL’ – IN CLEAR SIGN NON-CABINET CLUSTER WARLORDS CAN’T STAND SLIMY ANWAR & AND ARE STARTING TO SPLINTER UNDER PRESSURE FROM ‘GENG ANNUAR MUSA’ – EVEN AS PAPAGOMO URGES COPS TO PROBE ANWAR-ZAHID AUDIO CLIP TO UPHOLD UMNO’S ‘GOOD NAME’

Umno Youth exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris has lodged a police report seeking an investigation over the phone conversation purportedly between Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.
Wan Muhammad Azri, who is also known as Papagomo, said the investigation would determine the authenticity of the four-minute audio clip, and should it be a fake, the mastermind who had falsified it.
“The investigation is also to uphold the good name of Umno that had firmly rejected any cooperation with PKR and Anwar.
Further, he said the report was lodged following Zahid’s denial of being one of the voices heard in the audio file that first surfaced last Tuesday night.
Given Zahid’s denial, Wan Muhammad Azri said a YouTube video of the audio clip is believed to be produced, published and distributed with the aim to tarnish Zahid’s reputation.
Based on the audio clip, a person who sounded like Anwar had praised the person who sounded like Zahid over the latter’s handling of last month’s Umno general assembly.
‘Political skulduggery’
Zahid, in an initial response, said he was “shocked” and “disappointed” over the allegation. He described it as a political scheme to weaken and destroy Umno.
Taking to Facebook last night, Zahid cautioned on the dangers of social media, hinting that the latest attack was mounted by Umno’s political rivals, whom he did not name, that had brought down the party at the last general elections.
“At the time, a party had even offered jobs to cybertroopers, paying thousands of ringgit a month. They advertised for workers on JobStreet. Their mission is to tarnish Umno’s name and spread slander,” claimed the Bagan Datuk MP.
“That continues to this day. Although Umno is in government with no absolute administrative power, they are still doing the same thing. They don’t want to see us rise, they want to weaken us and ensure the people turned against us.”
Zahid urged Umno members to make their move on social media.
“What I’m asking is (for them) to respond with facts, not more slander. Umno’s leadership is not like them (political rivals),” he added.
Since the alleged leak, Anwar has also denied he had been on a phone call with Zahid and he too would lodge a police report over the matter.
The opposition leader said the audio clip was released in an attempt by the government to stir up conflict among Umno leaders after failing to buy them over – MKINI
MALAY MAIL / .MKINI
