BE VERY CAREFUL AZMIN-HAZIQ & ANWAR – PORN SITE NOW OFFERING ‘LUCRATIVE’ PAYMENYS FOR MALAYSIAN SEX VIDEOS – AND NOT ONLY UNAWARE VICTIMS BUT ALSO POLITICIANS WITH SHADY PASTS & OVERACTIVE SEX LIVES RISK BEING OUTED

Porn site offering money for Malaysian sex videos

A PORN site offering lucrative payments for those who send in sex video clips is believed to be used by some Malaysians to sell their partners’ sex videos, reported Kosmo!

A check by the Malay daily on the website, said to be based overseas, has found hundreds of sex videos from Malaysia which can be viewed for free.

Many of the clips, however, only showed the faces of women while their partner’s faces were obscured.

According to a reader, she said there were many cases that involved women who became victims of their partners as they are forced to record their sexual acts.

A woman was once duped by a man she met online and had recorded intimate sexual acts before the video was uploaded on the site.

“Many women became victims of sexual grooming through social media, where their videos and pictures are sold on the platform. I am one of the victims, ” she said.

A check on the website also showed that the site administrator will pay between US$1.25 (RM5) and US$15 (RM61) for premium category video clips.

Account users will also be rewarded with bonuses every three hours or win as much as US$10,000 (RM41,300) based on the response of each clip.

> Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat might have escaped to southern Thailand using the lorong tikus (illegal routes), reported Utusan Malaysia.The matter was confirmed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid said efforts to track Nur Sajat, whose real name is Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman, 36, hit a snag as his exact location could not be determined.

“We do not dismiss the possibility that he is hiding in southern Thailand, ” Abdul Hamid was quoted as saying.

> Singer Datuk Hattan has hit out at “instafamous” celebrities, saying they are abusing their interstate travel permits, reported Harian Metro.The veteran rock singer, whose real name is Shukri Sahabuddin, said he understands that they might be involved in work, but they should not upload photos as if they are on holiday.

The police have said they will call in Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Haris Ismail to give their statements over pictures and videos of them spending time in Langkawi.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the images and footage uploaded on the couple’s social media platforms appeared to show breaches of standard operating procedure.

ANN

