BANKRUPTCY NOTICE A ‘POLITICAL CONSPIRACY’, CRIES HOTSHOT LAWYER – BUT WELL, NAJIB, WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND!

Political conspiracy behind bankruptcy notice to Najib: Shafee

The tax-linked bankruptcy notice against Najib Abdul Razak is part of a political conspiracy, claimed the former premier’s lawyer today.

Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (above) alleged that Najib was informed, two days after the Umno annual general assembly, that the ex-prime minister would be served with the notice.

They would seek to file an application to set aside the bankruptcy notice, the lawyer said during a press conference at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya.

Previously, it was reported that Najib was served with the notice by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) on April 5.

This was in relation to the RM1.69 billion tax suit against the former premier.

Shafee further claimed that the bankruptcy action against Najib was driven by certain quarters wishing to disqualify the Pekan MP from Umno party elections.

“Even though the (bankruptcy) notice was served (on Najib) on Monday (this week), we were informed last week that it would be served, not coincidentally just two days after the Umno general assembly made a decision for BN and Umno to break away from the current government.

“Merely two days after that (Umno AGM), they said (IRB informed Najib) that they will serve it.

“It is quite clear this is an abuse of process, clear intimidation. If it is not a legal authority (IRB) doing it, it would be a criminal act. It is intimidation, extortion and abuse of power,” he said.

Meanwhile, over Najib’s next course of action, the lawyer explained that they will be filing an application to stay the bankruptcy proceedings.

Shafee added that they would also file an application to stay the bankruptcy action, as well as proceed with their bid to stay the related Kuala Lumpur High Court ruling.

Previously on July 22 last year, the High Court allowed the IRB’s application for summary judgment in its RM1.69 billion tax suit against Najib.

In effect, this meant that the High Court has allowed the IRB’s tax suit against Najib, without undergoing a full trial where witnesses need to testify.

Najib has an appeal pending at the Court of Appeal against the summary judgment ruling.

It was also reported that the former premier’s application to stay the summary judgment order will come up for hearing before the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 11.

