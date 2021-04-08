‘I DON’T WANT MY BELOVED PARTY TO BE ATTACKED’ – TERATAI REP QUITS DAP TO ‘PROTECT PARTY’S IMAGE’ – TO BE DAP AND PAKATAN-FRIENDLY INDIE

KUCHING: Teratai assemblyman Lai Wai Chong has decided to resign from DAP to protect the image of the party.

He said he would continue to serve his constituency as an independent assemblyman and remain DAP-friendly and PH-friendly.

“I don’t want my beloved party being attacked or affected because of my personal issue, hence, I have decided to quit,” he said.

“I have remained silent over the personal attacks and accusations from some fake social media accounts to protect the feelings of my wife, children and family members.

“Initially, I thought by resigning from all the party positions, I could put an end to the issue. However, it didn’t work and implicated my party instead,” he said.

Lai has been accused of engaging in extramarital affairs and resigned as Selangor DAP’s organising secretary last week.

He apologised for damaging the party’s reputation.

He thanked all the DAP leaders and members for their support since he joined the party in 2012 and giving him the opportunity to contest in the state election in 2018.

