‘CABINET CLUSTER’ DEMANDS PARTY POLLS – AS ZAHID-ANWAR AUDIO ROILS UMNO

Reezal Merican, who is also Youth and Sports Minister and Kepala Batas MP, said Umno elections should also be expedited as the term for Supreme Council members and division office bearers ends in May.

“If the DAP and other parties can hold party elections without delays, there is no reason why Umno can’t do the same. Party elections must be held as soon as possible as it is the only democratic way (to resolve the party’s issues).

“By holding elections, we will send out the message that we are sticking firm to our promises and oaths,” he told reporters after officiating the 2021 state-level Teachers Day celebrations here today.

On the audio recording of a conversation purportedly between Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his PKR counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that went viral recently, Reezal Merican said personally, he felt the recording was very disturbing.

“Personally, it is very disturbing from several aspects such as who is behind it, the conversation itself and the question of authenticity, but I am glad that the president himself has come out to deny any involvement,” he said.

— Bernama

.