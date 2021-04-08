WHEN THE BLIND LEAD THE BLIND – ‘IS IT WRONG FOR ZAHID TO CALL ANWAR ‘TEACHER” – INDEED, HAMZAH GETS THE LAST LAUGH ON FOOLISH DUO

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin today mocked Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, who are accused of having clandestine ties following the emergence of an audio clip of the duo’s alleged phone conversation.

Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Hamzah made the remark when answering a question regarding police reports on the audio clip.

“(The police) will definitely investigate all reports they receive. They will investigate the authenticity (of the clip) and whether (the conversation) took place.

“If the conversation did not take place, then this (audio clip) is mere slander. If it is true, and I have heard the clip, then Zahid’s admission that Anwar is his teacher, is true.

“Is it wrong for Anwar to be Zahid’s teacher? Why should they both be upset? I find it strange,” Hamzah said.

The audio clip had has been linked to Anwar and Zahid meeting up after the Umno general assembly, which took place at the end of March.

At one point, the voice resembling Anwar congratulated the other person in the audio recording, to which the voice resembling Zahid responded and credited the other speaker as his teacher.

Both Zahid and Anwar have publicly claimed that the audio clip is fake and that it was the work of their political enemies.

Apart from Hamzah, other Perikatan Nasional figures and some Umno figures have used the video clip as political ammunition against Zahid, accusing him of consorting with the party’s enemies.

This is because the Umno’s national delegates assembly as well as the supreme council had decided that the party will not work with Anwar or his ally DAP. – MKINI

‘Anwar-Zahid’ leaked audio recording: No reports received so far, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said both the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia have yet to receive any report on the matter. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri ARAU, — The audio recording of a conversation purportedly between Umno president and his PKR counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be investigated only if a report on it is lodged. Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said both the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia have yet to receive any report on the matter. “We will wait and if there are reports lodged, such cases will be investigated by CyberSecurity (Malaysia), and so far there have been no reports received by us not that easy (to act against those who spread content), if there are reports we will investigate,” he told reporters before being granted an audience with the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Istana Arau here today. Saifuddin was asked to comment on an audio recording of a conversation between two individuals with voices resembling Ahmad Zahid and Anwar, which allegedly took place after the Umno General Assembly. The recording has gone viral on social media. On his audience with the Raja of Perlis, Saifuddin said internet connectivity and the development of the digital economy were among the topics discussed with Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin. “Tuanku Raja Perlis was very interested not only in connectivity but also in Perlis’ progress in terms of the digital economy,” he said. — Bernama

MKINI / BERNAMA

.