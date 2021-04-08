CAMP MUHYIDDIN GO ON ATTACK – ANNUAR MUSA 100% SURE ANWAR-ZAHID AUDIO AUTHENTIC – WHILE ZURAIDA, BASED ON HER ’20 YEARS IN PKR’, ALSO BELIEVES IT’S ANWAR

Politics | April 8, 2021 by | 0 Comments

PUTRAJAYA, 11 Mac -- Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin bergambar bersama jemaah menteri sebelum mesyuarat kabinet pertama kerajaan baharu di Bangunan Perdana Putra hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA PUTRAJAYA, March 11 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses with a cabinet ministers before the first new cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra today. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED

Annuar ‘100pct’ sure audio authentic, urges Zahid, Anwar to swear at a mosque anyway

Despite denials from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said he is 100 percent sure that the audio clip allegedly depicting the duo is genuine.

Annuar (above) said he played the audio clip 10 times last night, and since he knew both Zahid and Anwar well, he is very convinced

“If it were voice impersonators, I would have known. Honestly, I can tell it is them. I listened to it 10 times last night. I am 100 percent confident it is their voices, and it was not made up,” Annuar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Since both Zahid and Anwar had claimed that the audio clip is fake, Annuar urged the duo to swear their innocence in a mosque.

“The alternative would be to wait for a police investigation. Should they be unhappy with the results, they might cry conspiracy.

“That would not be good. It would never end. Because they are the only two witnesses,” said Annuar.

Annuar said the conversation contents were very disappointing for him because it allegedly took place soon after the conclusion of the Umno general assembly, which resolved that the party should not work with Anwar or DAP.

“I feel betrayed as a Ketereh Umno division delegate… I think politicians need to be honest and brave. If they did something (wrong), they should not deny it and blame others.

“It is becoming a trend… I think the Umno supreme council should take responsibility and find ways to put the party first,” he said.

Both Zahid and Anwar have vowed to lodge police reports over the audio clips and alleged that they were victims of a conspiracy.

The alleged audio clip had depicted Anwar congratulating Zahid over the latter’s handling of the Umno general assembly.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government and former Wanita PKR chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said she also listened to the audio recording.

After being in PKR for 20 years, she said she believes it is Anwar’s voice despite the PKR president stating it was other people’s work.

“The recording is just ‘part of life’. They can say whatever they want, we just view it as part of life,” Zuraida said.

Hamzah: Is it wrong for Zahid to call Anwar ‘teacher’?

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin (above) today mocked Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, who are accused of having clandestine ties following the emergence of an audio clip of the duo’s alleged phone conversation.

Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Hamzah made the remark when answering a question regarding police reports on the audio clip.

“(The police) will definitely investigate all reports they receive. They will investigate the authenticity (of the clip) and whether (the conversation) took place.

“If the conversation did not take place, then this (audio clip) is mere slander. If it is true, and I have heard the clip, then Zahid’s admission that Anwar is his teacher, is true.

“Is it wrong for Anwar to be Zahid’s teacher? Why should they both be upset? I find it strange,” Hamzah said.

The audio clip had has been linked to Anwar and Zahid meeting up after the Umno general assembly, which took place at the end of March.

At one point, the voice resembling Anwar congratulated the other person in the audio recording, to which the voice resembling Zahid responded and credited the other speaker as his teacher.

Both Zahid and Anwar have publicly claimed that the audio clip is fake and that it was the work of their political enemies.

Apart from Hamzah, other Perikatan Nasional figures and some Umno figures have used the video clip as political ammunition against Zahid, accusing him of consorting with the party’s enemies.

This is because the Umno’s national delegates assembly as well as the supreme council had decided that the party will not work with Anwar or his ally DAP.

MKINI

.

 

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle