CAMP MUHYIDDIN GO ON ATTACK – ANNUAR MUSA 100% SURE ANWAR-ZAHID AUDIO AUTHENTIC – WHILE ZURAIDA, BASED ON HER ’20 YEARS IN PKR’, ALSO BELIEVES IT’S ANWAR

Annuar (above) said he played the audio clip 10 times last night, and since he knew both Zahid and Anwar well, he is very convinced

“If it were voice impersonators, I would have known. Honestly, I can tell it is them. I listened to it 10 times last night. I am 100 percent confident it is their voices, and it was not made up,” Annuar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Since both Zahid and Anwar had claimed that the audio clip is fake, Annuar urged the duo to swear their innocence in a mosque.

“Perhaps Zahid can emulate Najib (Abdul Razak). He could go to a mosque with Anwar and swear. That is an option.

“The alternative would be to wait for a police investigation. Should they be unhappy with the results, they might cry conspiracy.

“That would not be good. It would never end. Because they are the only two witnesses,” said Annuar.

Annuar said the conversation contents were very disappointing for him because it allegedly took place soon after the conclusion of the Umno general assembly, which resolved that the party should not work with Anwar or DAP.

“I feel betrayed as a Ketereh Umno division delegate… I think politicians need to be honest and brave. If they did something (wrong), they should not deny it and blame others.

“It is becoming a trend… I think the Umno supreme council should take responsibility and find ways to put the party first,” he said.

Both Zahid and Anwar have vowed to lodge police reports over the audio clips and alleged that they were victims of a conspiracy.

The alleged audio clip had depicted Anwar congratulating Zahid over the latter’s handling of the Umno general assembly.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government and former Wanita PKR chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said she also listened to the audio recording.

After being in PKR for 20 years, she said she believes it is Anwar’s voice despite the PKR president stating it was other people’s work.

“The recording is just ‘part of life’. They can say whatever they want, we just view it as part of life,” Zuraida said.