ANWAR & ZAHID’S WATERGATE? GENUINE OR NOT, THIS IS ‘CONSPIRACY AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL’ – UMNO’S PUAD POINTS OUT ALLEGED AUDIO CLIP A ‘TOP QUALITY RECORDING’ BEYOND THE CAPABILITY OF ‘COMMON PEOPLE’ – CONDEMNS MUHYIDDIN’S STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR INTENSIFYING INSTEAD OF REDUCING POLITICKING

Alleged Anwar-Zahid audio clip is top quality recording, conspiracy at the highest level, says Puad

PETALING JAYA: The audio recording allegedly between Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is of high quality and a conspiracy at the highest level, says an Umno supreme council member.

Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi said that the audio leak is politically motivated and likened it to the “black day” when US president Richard Nixon resigned over the Watergate scandal in 1972.

“When the recorded conversation went viral, whose work was it? If it is genuine, is Malaysia safe from private conversations being recorded and going viral?

“Genuine or not, this is definitely politically motivated. The state of emergency should have lessened politicking but it seems to have reared its head more.

“The details of the conversation are very clear and of high quality. It must have used sophisticated equipment which common people cannot afford.

“Is this conspiracy of the highest level?” asked Puad in a Facebook post Wednesday.

He was referring to an audio clip allegedly of two voices similar to those of Ahmad Zahid’s and Anwar’s which went viral earlier Wednesday (April 7).

Puad further stated that one must learn their lessons from the audio clips between former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and a United Arab Emirates Crown Prince, leaked by former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Latheefa Koya last year.

“Don’t we want to learn from our mistakes? Until today, from 2018, UAE does not want to invest in Malaysia,” said Puad.

He alleged that UAE had invested RM130bil in Indonesia but Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did not gain any investors from his trip to UAE recently.

Puad further said that leaking of the audio clips involving the Opposition is a “black day” for Malaysian democracy.

“US president Nixon resigned because of the Watergate scandal in 1972.

“The viral audio allegedly of Zahid and Anwar happened one day after the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) served a bankruptcy notice on Najib,” stated Puad.

He also wrote that the “dirty politicking” will not end.

“The existence of the ‘jumping cluster’ (referring to MPs who switched parties to Perikatan Nasional) and the act of tapping telephone calls is a norm as the government today has no clear majority,” said Puad.

Earlier today, an audio clip of a conversation between two voices sounding like Ahmad Zahid and Anwar went viral, discussing the former’s performance at the recent Umno annual general meeting (AGM).

The conversation between the two also said there was a need to hold an extraordinary Umno supreme council meeting to give the president the mandate to make the decision to leave the Perikatan government.

ANN

.