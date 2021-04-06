AS HE YAKS ON ABOUT ZIANA ZAIN – NAJIB SERVED WITH BANKRUPTCY NOTICE – WILL HE STILL BE ABLE TO CONTEST IN GE15

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has been served with a bankruptcy notice by the Inland Revenue Board yesterday, according to a source close to the politician.
This is over the RM1.7 billion taxes that the agency was seeking from Najib.
Malaysiakini learned that IRB officers went to Najib’s house yesterday and served the notice to him personally.
“The case has been set for case management at the Kuala Lumpur court this May 5,” said the source.
After Ziana Zain opens up on gossip, Najib trains sight on pro-Harapan bloggers
Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak today took aim at pro-Pakatan Harapan bloggers over allegations that he and singer-actress Ziana Zain were once an item.
Referring to Ziana’s recent interview with Astro Awani, where she revealed that past rumours of her relationship with a VIP were untrue, Najib said that the allegations were done in bad faith against him and they were now finally debunked.
“In the past, pro-Harapan propaganda blogs linked me (with Ziana). What source did they use? A comment using a fake account on an Internet forum,” he said on Facebook.
The “comment and fake account” Najib was referring to was the subject of an article that appeared on the milosuam.net blog back in May 2010.
Ziana was asked by Astro Awani of a “scandal” she was accused of being involved in with a VIP, to which she said it was mere gossip.
“To me, this is a challenge that comes with being an actress. When you are on top, there will be people who try to gossip about you and accuse you of things you’ve never done.
“I took it as whatever it was. I know who I am and my parents know who I am. That is good enough,” she said.
Ziana is best known for the film series Sembilu and Maria Mariana. She also enjoyed a very successful singing career.
