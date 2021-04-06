UMNO NOT BULLY, BERSATU WILL BE WORSE – UMNO WARNS MCA & MIC TO BE CAREFUL ABOUT ‘CHOOSING NEW PARTNERS’

BARISAN Nasional (BN) components MCA and MIC shouldn’t be in a hurry to look for new political partners, Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi said.

He said Bersatu, which leads the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and political coalition, was more of a “big brother” than Umno, which gave its coalition partners their due in BN.

“Just because they have one or two seats only, they are anxiously looking for a new partner to depend on, one who is actually a ‘big brother’.

“Umno has never played this ‘big brother’ concept in Umno. Umno has been tarnished by this title.

“That is why our component parties were given the chance to contest in Malay-majority areas such as Air Hitam, Tenggaroh and Mersing,” Puad said in a Facebook post.

The former Batu Pahat MP said it was Bersatu who was playing big brother in PN and side-lining Umno.

“Is it true that we are really brothers in the PN government? If this brotherly spirit was real in PN, Umno would have joined the coalition already and would not be planning to leave the PN government.

“Instead, Umno is treated as a step-brother,” Puad said.

“The bully is the one who will always claim, ‘We are brothers’ but have a different agenda.”

Puad’s remarks on social media follow Umno’s decision late last month at its annual general assembly to break ties with Bersatu and PN when the 15th general election is called. Until then, Umno remains with the federal government but also has approval from the AGM to withdraw at any time.

MCA and MIC have so far kept up their support for PN and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, but the Indian-based MIC recently decided at its AGM to let any decision on leaving PN be made by the BN supreme council.

MCA and MIC currently have only one parliamentary seat, in Ayer Hitam, Johor, and Tapah, Perak, respectively.

The BN supreme council was to have held a meeting last night but it was cancelled without any explanation.

According to media reports, the meeting’s agenda was about the coalition’s position in GE15 following Umno’s decision to cut ties with PN for the polls.

