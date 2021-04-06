1,300 NEW COVID-19 CASES NATIONWIDE – WITH FEARS OF ANOTHER WAVE IN SABAH

KUALA LUMPUR— There were 1,300 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths from the coronavirus in Malaysia over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.
In a statement, its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the total daily infections, 24 were imported, bringing the cumulative positive cases to 353,329 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.
All five Covid-19 fatalities involved locals.
In terms of states, Sarawak tops the list with the highest number of cases with 385, followed by Selangor (242) and Kelantan (126).
This was followed by Sabah (112), which reached the three-digit mark for the first time since March 20.
Other states and federal territories were: Penang (110), Johor (98), Kuala Lumpur (87), Perak (61), Kedah (27), Negri Sembilan (14), Pahang (11), Terengganu (nine), Labuan (eight) Melaka (seven), and Putrajaya (three).
Dr Noor Hisham said 189 patients require intensive care, including 88 on ventilators.
Another 1,412 people have fully recovered and been discharged as of today, giving the country 337,638 cumulative recoveries.
The latest five Covid-19 deaths involved locals with various medical conditions, such as diabetes, stroke, high-blood pressure and severe kidney problems except for a 54-year-old man that died in Tawau Hospital, Sabah.
Meanwhile, Putrajaya detected 10 new clusters in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active clusters to 354.
Of the new clusters announced today, half were detected at workplaces, three were spread within the community, while the remaining two were found in a detention centre and a religious centre.
“The clusters with the highest increase in new cases today are the Tembok Sri Aman cluster (128 cases), Jalan Pelabuhan cluster (50 cases) and Jalan Mega Industri (20 cases),” he said, while also confirming that 11 clusters ended today. MALAY MAIL
Fears of another wave as Sabah hits 3-digit Covid-19 cases
KOTA KINABALU: Covid-19 infections in Sabah returned to three digits today for the first time in 16 days.
State local government and housing minister Masidi Manjun said the 112 cases recorded in the last 24 hours was mainly due to the 69 infections detected in the east coast district of Tawau, which is still under movement control order.
“Meletup! (Explosion). Sabah’s new cases went up to three digits for the first time in weeks due to a huge increase in Tawau,” Masidi said in his Twitter account.
He said the state capital recorded 14 new cases while Lahad Datu saw 12 infections.
Masidi, who is the official state spokesman on Covid-19, added that a new cluster called Belacon had been detected in Lahad Datu, where the index case originated from a church.
The last time Sabah recorded three-digit cases was back on March 20 when 102 infections were detected.
Just yesterday, Sabah recorded 65 cases, putting the cumulative cases at 55,122 (as of April 5). FREE MALAYSIA TODAY