‘WE WILL FIGHT IF YOU MOVE OUT OF LINE’ – ABANG JO SENDS ‘THICK-SKINNED’ MUHYIDDIN A THUNDERING WARNING OVER PN’S PLAN TO ‘ASSIST’ GPS IN UPCOMING STATE POLLS

We accept PN help on polls, but will fight if challenged, says CM

KUCHING: Chief minister Abang Johari Openg has thanked the Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme council for their commitment to assist Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming Sarawak state election.

However, he said, the ruling coalition will fight back if there is anyone who goes against them.

“If people want to help us, we say ‘thank you’, but if people want to go against us, we will fight back. It is that simple,” he told reporters today.

He was responding to the recent statement by the PN supreme council to mobilise its machinery at every level to assist the GPS in the next state polls.

When asked if PAS, who is also a member of PN, could contest in the next state polls as it had done in the past, Abang Johari declined to comment further.

“I have not got any free time to think about that yet as I was busy thinking about internet connectivity in our rural areas,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking after the launch of Sarawak Rural Broadband at Long Terawan in Mulu.

He said the state government had allocated RM200 million to improve internet connectivity in 150 locations in rural Sarawak using the very small aperture terminal technology.

“This (rural internet connectivity) is part of my digital economy agenda to reduce the gap between rural and urban areas. It also allows those living in remote areas to stay connected and to be able to communicate with people in the cities easily,” he said.

“We have covered about 100 locations and target to complete the remaining 50 locations by the end of the year.”

MKINI

