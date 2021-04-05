BOMBSHELL – THE GAME PLAN – TO DESTROY BN FROM WITHIN – WITHOUT MIC & MCA, UMNO WILL BE RENDERED ‘HOMELESS’ – DAP WARNS UMNO COULD BE DE-REGISTERED BY AS EARLY AS JUNE – ‘MUHYIDDIN’S GOAL TO DECAPITATE UMNO & THEN SEIZE ITS MPs’ – ALL IN THE NAME OF THE GRAND ‘PERPADUAN UMMAH’

A DAP lawmaker has gone on record to speculate that Umno would be deregistered by June.

Pasir Pinji assemblyperson Howard Lee (above) alleged that MCA and MIC are now cosying up to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and this, therefore, lends credence to his claim.

“For weeks, rumours of MCA, MIC and PBRS leaving BN to join PN have been filling the dark alleys where political operators roam.

“With BN only consisting of four parties as of now, if Umno becomes the sole remaining party, BN will be deregistered. This will render Umno MPs and leaders homeless,” Lee added in a statement.

He offered no proof to back his claims. The BN supreme council is expected to meet tonight . Its last meeting was on March 4.

While the MIC delegates assembly has pledged support for Perikatan Nasional, it will defer to the BN leadership on how to proceed as a coalition after Umno’s decision to break ties with Bersatu.

As for MCA, its national delegates assembly has resolved that it would be part of BN during the next general election.

If an association is declared invalid by the Registrar of Societies, it could potentially affect its bank accounts, assets and the ability to use its logo during elections.

According to Lee’s theory, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s goal is to “decapitate” Umno to seize hold of Umno MPs.

“This would be the grand perpaduan ummah (unity of the congregation) that many from Muafakat Nasional and PN worked towards.

“Only, with Umno being the collateral damage that will be ingested and digested from within,” said Lee.

Lee said that he would not wish the worst for his enemy, even if they deserve it, but he empathises with Umno should his prediction play out. MKINI

