BOMBSHELL – THE GAME PLAN – TO DESTROY BN FROM WITHIN – WITHOUT MIC & MCA, UMNO WILL BE RENDERED ‘HOMELESS’ – DAP WARNS UMNO COULD BE DE-REGISTERED BY AS EARLY AS JUNE – ‘MUHYIDDIN’S GOAL TO DECAPITATE UMNO & THEN SEIZE ITS MPs’ – ALL IN THE NAME OF THE GRAND ‘PERPADUAN UMMAH’

A DAP lawmaker has gone on record to speculate that Umno would be deregistered by June.
Pasir Pinji assemblyperson Howard Lee (above) alleged that MCA and MIC are now cosying up to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and this, therefore, lends credence to his claim.
“For weeks, rumours of MCA, MIC and PBRS leaving BN to join PN have been filling the dark alleys where political operators roam.
“With BN only consisting of four parties as of now, if Umno becomes the sole remaining party, BN will be deregistered. This will render Umno MPs and leaders homeless,” Lee added in a statement.
While the MIC delegates assembly has pledged support for Perikatan Nasional, it will defer to the BN leadership on how to proceed as a coalition after Umno’s decision to break ties with Bersatu.
As for MCA, its national delegates assembly has resolved that it would be part of BN during the next general election.
If an association is declared invalid by the Registrar of Societies, it could potentially affect its bank accounts, assets and the ability to use its logo during elections.
According to Lee’s theory, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s goal is to “decapitate” Umno to seize hold of Umno MPs.
“This would be the grand perpaduan ummah (unity of the congregation) that many from Muafakat Nasional and PN worked towards.
“Only, with Umno being the collateral damage that will be ingested and digested from within,” said Lee.
Lee said that he would not wish the worst for his enemy, even if they deserve it, but he empathises with Umno should his prediction play out. MKINI
DAP Youth chief: Umno about to taste same betrayal as befell Pakatan in 2020
Lee cited rumours purporting that MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) were being courted for a jump to the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with which Umno was feuding.
Without providing details, the Pasar Pinji assemblyman claimed such rumours have been swirling after several BN supreme council meetings could not go forth due to MCA and MIC’s failure to attend.
“At this time, Umno is facing the darkest moments in its history. Umno will feel the betrayal that has been experienced by PH. However, the difference is, it is very likely that this betrayal will end with the disappearance of Umno from our political map,” he said in a statement today.
“Indeed, Umno does not have the right or deserve to get sympathy from anyone. They are the ones who choose to conspire with those who have a history of betraying people, and will betray them.
“But, for the first time I can say that I empathise with them,” he said.
Last month, Umno announced that it would cut ties with Bersatu heading into the 15th general election (GE15) but remain in the PN government until Parliament is dissolved.
While Umno said it would continue with its Muafakat Nasional alliance with PAS, the Islamist party has also since confirmed that it would continue cooperating with Bersatu and PN for GE15.
Subsequently, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said on Saturday that his party will continue backing Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin until the BN supreme council decides on ties with Bersatu.
Earlier this week, Umno Youth exco member Md Fadzmel Md Fadzil accused Bersatu of attempting to covertly lure MCA and MIC to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition MALAY MAIL
MKINI / MALAY MAIL
.