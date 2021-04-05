JHO LOW’S MOTHER – ‘MY BUNGALOW HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH 1MDB’

Jho Low’s mom argues that her bungalow has nothing to do with 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was today told that a three-storey bungalow in Penang owned by the mother of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho @ Jho Low had nothing to do with the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Counsel M. Puravalen, representing Low’s mother, Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe, said there was nothing to show the house was purchased or funded by misappropriated funds or illegal proceeds.

He said the house in Tanjung Bungah Park was purchased even before the sovereign wealth fund was established.

Puravalen said this during submissions in the prosecution’s 1MDB-linked forfeiture application against Goh and 17 others which included Datuk Seri Najib Razak, the former prime minister’s family as well as several individuals and companies.

He said the house was erected on two plots of land purchased by Goh, 69, in 1990.

Referring to the sale and purchase agreements of both pieces of land, Puravalen said the documents clearly showed that the registration of transfer occurred on July 11, 1990, and Aug 4, 1993, respectively, and that Goh was the registered owner to date.

“There is nothing to explain how the house is related to any illegal proceeds. The prosecution has failed to establish any facts explaining the involvement of the house in the predicate offence or any unlawful activities,” he said.

Thus, he said, the house should not be a subject matter of the forfeiture proceeding.

On the monies in Goh’s three bank accounts which also became the subject matter of the forfeiture action, Puravalen said there was no documentary evidence showing that the deposits in the accounts were acquired from illegal transactions or procured through illegal activities.

He said the prosecution lacked explanation and substantial evidence to support their allegations that the bank accounts were the subject matter of the offence concerning the misappropriated funds of 1MDB.

“There was also an absence of any linkage or explicit explanations to show that Goh was involved or participated in any illegal activities,” the lawyer said.

Among the deposits which are the subject matter in the application were RM328,418.32 on Oct 13, 2016; RM340,704.64 on Nov 11, 2016 which was remarked as “credit advice”; RM360,000 on Jan 21, 2017 which was made within Goh’s Hong Leong Bank Bhd account; RM33,649.58 on March 13, 2014, and RM36,631.07 on May 7, 2013 remarked as “private transaction”.

Puravalen said the applicant had left unexplained their contention that these monies which were deposited into the bank accounts of Goh originated from illegal sources or were subject matters relating to the commission of an offence.

He said there was also nothing to link Goh to money laundering allegations.

He added that no money trail or movement of money was described by either of the investigating officers of the case, namely Assistant Commissioner R. Rajagopal and Superintendent Foo Wei Min to support their contention that the deposits in question were from criminal activity.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on April 23.

On May 8, 2019, the Attorney-General’s Chambers filed a notice of forfeiture over hundreds of items, including branded handbags and 27 vehicles, seized from 18 individuals and companies.

In addition, money amounting to more than RM18 million in several accounts at Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, Al-Rajhi Bank Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd, CIMB Bank Bhd, RHB Bank Bhd, Public Bank Bhd, AmBank Bhd and the Hong Leong Bank Bhd was frozen between Aug 16, 2018, and March 11, 2019.

It named Najib as the first respondent followed by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, Nor Ashman Razak Mohd Najib, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, Senijauhar Sdn Bhd, Aiman Ruslan, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh, Gaik Ewe, Ng Chong Hwa, Lim Hwee Bin, Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun as second to 18th respondents.

The application was filed on the grounds that the prosecution, acting under Section 56 (1) read together with Section 376 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was satisfied that the items seized between May 17, 2018, and March 11, 2019, were related to an offence under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act or as the result of illegal activities involving the respondents.

NST

