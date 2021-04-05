NEW COVID-19 CASES DING-DONG DONG TO 1,070 – WITH SELANGOR NOW THE HIGHEST

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,070 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Facebook post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 327.

The total number of infections now stands at 352,029.



This was followed by Sarawak (225), Penang (133), Kuala Lumpur (88), Sabah (65), Johor (55), Pahang (37), Kedah (34), Kelantan (31), Melaka (25), Labuan (17), Negeri Sembilan (12), Putrajaya and Perak (eight each), Terengganu (three) and Perlis (two).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

