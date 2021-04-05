BERSATU VS UMNO VS PAS – OVER 30 MILLION LIVES DEPEND ON THEM – AND ALL THEY DO IS FIGHT & BLAME EACH OTHER: ONE IS GREEDY & UNSCRUPULOUS, ANOTHER THINKS IT IS STILL ‘SUPREME’ & CAN BULLY WITH IMPUNITY, WHILE THE THIRD NEWLY-RICH & POWERFUL ALREADY SHOWS POTENTIAL TO BE THE MOST CRUEL, CORRUPT, DISHONEST & DUMB

‘‘Over 30 million lives depend on them but they are blaming one another…’

PAS hits back at Umno for straying from Muafakat

BobbyO: All the talk is only about Malay unity and religion. In the 12 months that Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been in power, the nation has drifted seriously into the negative zone.

Our currency is losing ground. Our loans are costing much more. Investors are leaving the nation and others are bypassing us for our neighbours.

Is there anyone in power even concerned about this? We do not have a captain or even sailors rowing in the same direction. They are all going their own way. Rowing against each other. Each blaming the other. Each is trying to advise the other that they are going in the wrong way.

However, the results speak and show so clearly that all those in positions are incapable of even being sailors. They lack serious experience. The ship is sailing without direction.

Over 30 million lives depend on them but instead of caring and protecting the citizens, they are busy enriching themselves and grabbing all the opportunities for themselves.

PAS, stop being a hypocrite. Look at Kelantan and the condition it is in. The people are living in poverty. There are hardly any foreign investors and most of the Kelantanese leave to find employment as far away as Singapore.

As far as your faithfulness is concerned, PAS, you have already done a full circle. Which partner have you been faithful to? Now that you know Bersatu holds the keys to the Treasury and positions, you quickly betray Umno and now humiliate it by putting the full blame on it.

When in partnership with Umno, why did you go into another relationship? Do you even understand the word “faithful”? No, you are more interested in protecting your self-interest. Trying to secure your position. Made Umno a fool by using their huge network.

You have never beaten Umno in all these years except in the two states of Kelantan and Terengganu. Now that you have enjoyed success, greed and the taste of power overcame you.

Kim Quek: It is crystal clear by now who PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is. When Pakatan Harapan was in the federal government, he swore allegiance to then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad personally while completely ignoring PKR, DAP, Bersatu, and Amanah.

Now that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Bersatu gang are in power, through whom PAS leaders are enjoying prestige and status they never dreamed of in their lives, the Hadi-led PAS sticks to Muhyiddin and Bersatu like a leech, even to the extent of publicly rejecting its former partner Umno.

What future is there for the Bersatu-PAS partnership which symbolises the collusion between a gang of traitors – that is Bersatu – and a group of religious extremists in PAS? Are they just prolonging the illegitimate rule of this backdoor minority government teetering on the brink of collapse?

Will the pro-Bersatu faction in Umno, made up of ministers, deputy ministers and government-linked company (GLC) appointees, wake up and see clearly what they are in for by refusing to let go of their current prestigious positions?

There is no need for Hadi to talk tough. Neither should Bersatu be overjoyed at Hadi’s public renunciation of Bersatu’s rival Umno.

The Muhyiddin government is, in truth, like a house of cards. All it takes for the house to crumble is for Umno MPs to announce they no longer support the prime minister.

Dr Raman Letchumanan: “We are also together with non-Muslims who are not extreme, to save the country without wasting time,” said Hadi.

I am a Hindu. I would never use the term non-Hindu or non-Indian on another fellow human. That would be judgmental and demeaning. I would not use the word “extreme” either, unless describing criminals, traitors, liars and those who speak with forked tongue.

But you use the words ‘non-Muslim’ and ‘non-Malay’ in every sentence you spit out. Can’t you not use those two words to fight your cause for once?

You use it so freely to condemn all and sundry, even to justify acts that are unlawful or against the interest of society, especially on those not of your faith. I can list them all down here, but 5,000 characters won’t be enough.

Now you are using those two words against your fellow Muslims, especially Umno, which you had been in bed with, or in ‘muafakat’ for the last two years. Are you getting rattled because you may lose your power, minister posts, undeserved salary, Mercedes Benz, etc?

Shouldn’t the most important things be selfless deeds contributing to the afterlife, not earthly material things which make one lose their faith?

Why don’t you argue on the basis of how well you have used race and religion to govern Kelantan, making it almost heaven-like on earth, and you want to bring that peace and prosperity to the rest of Malaysia?

Then I might vote for you and your party. Heck, I might even contemplate not calling myself a Hindu.

OrangeJaguar9341: PAS wants to work with “non-Muslims who are not extreme”? How does this work? PAS invites all Muslim groups “to save the country”. Save the country from what?

Your persecution complex and victim mentality cards are overplayed. This constant resorting to incendiary rhetoric to whip up the gullible is tiresome and only exposes your desperation to cling to power.

Nobody should believe anything you say. We actually need to save Malaysia from the likes of you. From extremism, racism, corruption, injustice, cronyism… in short from PN and their allies.

Cogito Ergo Sum: Hadi, which non-Muslim group is extremist in Malaysia? Indeed, any hint of extremism by any non-Muslim/non-Malay group would have been shut down faster than you can say “yam seng”.

Hadi, you should learn from your wonderful predecessor Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, or Tok Guru – that you can’t administer this nation without the equal cooperation of non-Muslims/non-Malays for a successful and wholesome administration.

Choose good leaders based on integrity, professionalism and efficiency. Not based on race or religion. Then, you can save this nation.

BusinessFirst: Bersatu, beware of PAS. They are with you now because you are the power in government.

They will pressure you to give them perks and turn a blind eye to their nonsense. The moment Parliament is dissolved and you have served your purpose, they will join Umno and then stab you in the back.

Of course, I won’t be sad since you did the same to Harapan. You live by the sword and so you die by the sword. You reap and so you shall sow. And then, Umno will play out PAS and I shall laugh. What goes around, comes around.

Manjit Bhatia: The level and stench of hypocrisy get thicker by the day. It is an unstinting jam when Hadi says the country needs to be saved. But from whom? Umno? Yes. MCA? Yes. MIC? Yes. Gerakan? Yes. DAP, PKR? Hadi will say yes to these.

What he will not admit is that Malaysia needs to be saved from the clutches of the awful extremist PAS, and their brethren Bersatu, who since February 2020 have been actively engaged in coercion and co-optation.

PN is, without doubt, a party that promotes, as Mahathir-ist Umno did, patronage politics. Malaysia also needs to be saved from Hadi’s brand of belief. It breeds corruption, peddles hate, gives succour to more intense racism and the centralisation of state power in the hands of bigots and crooks.

