However, he said Malaysia still needs exercise caution.

“We will continue, we have no reason to stop it because as I say we look into the benefits, which outweigh the risks,” he said in Tuaran today.

Today, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government has prepared back-up plans if it had to withdraw the AstraZeneca jab.

“Each area may have different needs. The ministry can work with police, the armed forces and Rela to enter such areas.

“We will also look in terms of logistics and the best vaccine to be used. Preferably we want to use single dose vaccine rather than double dose, so the best vaccine at the moment for single dose is CanSino and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. One dose is much easier and we can cover the whole village,” he said.

Taking Sabah as an example, Noor Hisham said about 400,000 people in the state have registered through MySejahtera for vaccine shot but the figure needs to be higher.

However, Noor Hisham said Sabah can be the best example in containing the spread of Covid-19 when total number of infection cases was successfully brought down from four figures in October last year to two digits in the past six weeks.

“In the six-month battle against Covid-19 in Sabah…the people did not expect it would drop from four figures to two digits, this is a success which should be a benchmark to other states.

“Among the strategies deployed were border control, hospital capacity and capability, the method of public health to protect high risk groups and empowering the community,” he said.

– Bernama

