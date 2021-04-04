NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS STAY STUBBORNLY ABOVE 1,000 – AT 1,349 ON SUNDAY WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES RECORDED IN SARAWAK, WHERE THE STATE GOVT IS EAGER TO HOLD STATE POLLS

Covid-19 (April 4): 1,349 new cases, Sarawak tops the list

The Health Ministry today reported 1,349 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths.

Sarawak topped the list with 419 fresh infections, the second-highest on record for the state.

Only two other states recorded more than 100 new cases, namely Selangor and Penang with 343 and 185 fresh infections respectively.

New infections also outpaced recoveries of 1,270, leading to an increase in active cases.

The intensive care units also added another 19 patients.

Active cases: 14,509

Patients in ICUs: 186

Intubated: 94

States



Sarawak (419)

Selangor (343)

Penang (185)

Johor (95)

Kuala Lumpur (73)

Sabah (68)

Kedah (32)

Perak (24)

Labuan (22)

Negeri Sembilan (20)

Kelantan (18)

Putrajaya (17)

Malacca (15)

Pahang (11)

Terengganu (6)

Perlis (1)

MKINI

.