HORROR OF HORRORS! YOU TOO CAN BE LIKE MCA – MAHATHIR TELLS ‘EXTREME’ DAP – WELL, THANKS BUT NO THANKS! FOR GUYS LIKE MAHATHIR & UMNO – ‘MODERATE’ MEANS BEING SUBSERVIENT – SO MAHATHIR, UMNO & GUYS LIKE THEM SHOULD KNOW WHERE TO ‘SHOVE IT’!

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA was once a “quite extreme” party too before it became what it now is, says Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
He was commenting on an Umno leader’s statement on the possibility of his party working with DAP if it adopted a more moderate approach.
“Umno has been working with MCA which was at one time quite extreme,” Mahathir told reporters after attending a dialogue with an NGO on the national film development corporation, Finas.
The former prime minister, however, said that having worked with DAP, he found that the party could “sometimes be extreme”.
During his second stint as prime minister, Mahathir worked alongside DAP in Pakatan Harapan.
“It’s up to Umno,” he said when asked if the party, which he once led, could work with DAP.
Mahathir went on to say that the DAP should also realise that this is a multiracial country.
“You can’t just work for your own race.”
Earlier today, FMT reported Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as saying that there was a possibility of his party working with the DAP in the future to ensure stability.
However, he said DAP would have to adopt a “more moderate” approach, as the Malay community still views the opposition party as a Chinese-based racist party.
This, Tajuddin, said was “hard to accept”. The DAP had previously rejected such accusations. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
For Umno, moderate means being subservient, says Ramasamy
PETALING JAYA: A DAP leader has refuted claims that it is a Chinese-based extremist party and slammed Umno, saying the Malay-based party has no moral right to judge others.
Umno would only recognise DAP as being moderate if it becomes subservient like MCA and MIC, said Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy.
“I suppose when Tajuddin Abdul Rahman remarks that DAP is a chauvinist party, he is basing it on the Barisan Nasional style of control where Umno’s ties with MCA, Gerakan and MIC border on a master-servant relationship.
“If DAP kow tows to the whims and fancies of Umno, we will be in their good books as a moderate party.
“But that will not happen,” he said in a statement today.
Ramasamy was reacting to Tajuddin, who is Umno Supreme Council member, who said there was a possibility of Umno working together with DAP in the future to ensure stability, provided the latter adopts a “more moderate” approach.
“Even now, some Malays are seeing the need for a new kind of politics. Malays and non-Malays, there is no need to quarrel. It does not benefit the country,” the Pasir Salak MP had said in an exclusive interview with FMT.
Ramasamy said that although it was a Chinese-majority party, DAP’s struggles are multiracial and multireligious.
The composition of DAP, he said, was ever-changing with the participation of more Malays and Indians, adding that there was a fair bit of non-Chinese elected representatives now.
“In this respect, Umno has no moral authority to call DAP an extreme Chinese-based party. Far from it.”
Ramasamy said it was Tajuddin who did not understand the reality of politics and he had failed to think beyond the old Umno lines when it came to dealing with non-Malays in the country.
Ramasamy said for any cooperation to work, the relationship must be based on respect, mutual trust and, most importantly, the well-being of the country.
“Umno has also cooperated with PAS and PPBM to foster Malay politics.
“Umno appears to be setting the political standards by branding parties as moderate or extremist,” he said, adding that the Malay-based party had no moral authority to do so. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
