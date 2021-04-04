HORROR OF HORRORS! YOU TOO CAN BE LIKE MCA – MAHATHIR TELLS ‘EXTREME’ DAP – WELL, THANKS BUT NO THANKS! FOR GUYS LIKE MAHATHIR & UMNO – ‘MODERATE’ MEANS BEING SUBSERVIENT – SO MAHATHIR, UMNO & GUYS LIKE THEM SHOULD KNOW WHERE TO ‘SHOVE IT’!

MCA was once ‘extreme’ too, say Dr M on likely Umno-DAP ties

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA was once a “quite extreme” party too before it became what it now is, says Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He was commenting on an Umno leader’s statement on the possibility of his party working with DAP if it adopted a more moderate approach.

“Umno has been working with MCA which was at one time quite extreme,” Mahathir told reporters after attending a dialogue with an NGO on the national film development corporation, Finas.

The former prime minister, however, said that having worked with DAP, he found that the party could “sometimes be extreme”.

During his second stint as prime minister, Mahathir worked alongside DAP in Pakatan Harapan.

“It’s up to Umno,” he said when asked if the party, which he once led, could work with DAP.

Mahathir went on to say that the DAP should also realise that this is a multiracial country.

“You can’t just work for your own race.”

Earlier today, FMT reported Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as saying that there was a possibility of his party working with the DAP in the future to ensure stability.

However, he said DAP would have to adopt a “more moderate” approach, as the Malay community still views the opposition party as a Chinese-based racist party.

This, Tajuddin, said was “hard to accept”. The DAP had previously rejected such accusations. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

