BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR THE SERPENT TWISTS & TURNS AGAIN – NOW SAYS OK FOR UMNO TO WORK WITH DAP IF IT WANTS TO – ‘DAP SHOULD REALISE THIS IS A MULTRACIAL COUNTRY. YOU CAN’T JUST WORK FOR YOUR OWN RACE’: ALSO, WHEN DR M SAYS ‘DAP SOMETIMES IS EXTREME’ – DOES HE MEAN DAP’S INSISTENCE ON TRANSPARENCY & NO CORRUPTION? OR THE UEC & ICERD ALREADY PROMISED TO VOTERS?

IF Umno can work with MCA, which at one time was extreme, it should not have an issue working with DAP, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, he said it was up to Umno to decide if it wants to do so.

“Umno has been working with MCA, which was at one time quite extreme.

“It is up to Umno,” the Langkawi MP told reporters today after attending a dialogue with a civil society group on Finas in Kuala Lumpur.

The nonagenarian’s response comes after Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman told Free Malaysia Today that Umno could work with DAP in the future if the latter adopted a “more moderate” approach.

Having worked with DAP during the Pakatan Harapan administration, Dr Mahathir said that DAP could sometimes be extreme.

“I have worked with DAP and sometimes (DAP) is extreme but we can work with them,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said DAP should realise that Malaysia is a multiracial country and that they should work for all races instead of championing for their own.

“DAP should also realise this is a multiracial country. You can’t just work for your own race,” he said.

However, the former prime minister said that the county could not be ruled by a single race and that every race had the right to be in politics.

He said Malaysia has had a multiracial government since Tunku Abdul Rahman’s time. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

