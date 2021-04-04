‘PETTY’ ANWAR GOES BACK 25 YEARS HIMSELF – ACCUSED FOR DECADES OF BEING AMERICA’S MOUTHPIECE, ANWAR NOW TRYING TO WHIP UP MALAY NATIONALISTIC SENTIMENT IN BID TO KEEP HIS PM HOPES ALIVE? : SEIZING ON HISHAM’S ‘BIG BROTHER CHINA’ REMARK, PAKATAN CHIEF DECLARES ‘PN’S LOPSIDED POLICIES COULD COME AT EXPENSE OF MALAYSIA’S DIGNITY’

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today said the country should be wary of allies and adversaries alike who may attempt to use Perikatan Nasional government’s weakness as an opportunity to extract gains in their engagements with Malaysia.

This, he said, could be done to the detriment of the country’s diplomatic standing, economy and the wellbeing of the people.

“They could be officials of state or corporations and businesses. The pace of mistakes, missteps and miscalculations by PN is accelerating.

“The absence of parliamentary oversight and accountability represents a clear and present danger to Malaysia’s sovereignty,” he said in a statement.

The opposition leader also continued to criticise Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein for calling China a “big brother” to Malaysia, saying it may have set Malaysia-China’s foreign policy back 25 years.

It could also undermine decades of hard work of seasoned Malaysian officers in Wisma Putra, he added.

“It signals to the international community that Malaysia’s orientation as a neutral nation is changing under the PN government.

“The foreign minister’s attempt to downplay his comment illustrates a lackadaisical understanding of diplomacy, strategy, Asean politics and China in the PN cabinet.

“Much of the world is aware the PN government lacks a parliamentary majority.”

On Thursday, Hishammuddin made the remarks about China being a big brother to Malaysia at the end of a visit to the country.

However, he said yesterday the “big brother” comment was a personal reference to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as a more elder statesmen, and not Sino-Malaysian bilateral relations.

“Hence ‘elder brother’ to me personally. Being respectful does not signify weakness,” he said.

Anwar, however had said the “big brother” reference was an insult to Malaysia’s non-aligned position.

He said, although China is a friend, such language was inappropriate in international diplomacy.

“Given PN’s shaky position we are concerned that policy decisions are being made that would be beneficial to prolonging PN’s grip on power, potentially at the expense of our national interests, national security and sovereignty,” the Port Dickson MP said today.

He added that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who has lost the confidence of the majority was duty bound in the Westminster system to resign and allow the constitutional process to proceed.

“Instead, we have a prime minister hiding behind the emergency declaration and cutting deals left and right to cling to power.” MALAY MAIL

