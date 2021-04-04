IN TYPICAL DOG EAT DOG CULTURE – SHAHIDAN EXPOSES TAJUDDIN – ‘HE COLLECTED MORE THAN 80 SIGNATURES TO OUST ZAHID’

Perlis Umno chief Shahidan Kassim claimed that fellow supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had tried to oust party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last year.

The Arau MP alleged that Tajuddin (above) had collected more than 80 signatures in order to threaten Zahid.

“The biggest idiot is Tajuddin because he once gathered signatures from division chiefs to take down the president.

“This started last year before he was appointed as election director. He got more than 80 signatures to remove the president,” Shahidan told Malaysiakini.

Tajuddin was appointed as Umno election director on Nov 4 last year.

Shahidan made the allegations after the Pasir Salak MP called him “bodoh” (stupid) for suggesting that the fate of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government lay in the hands of MPs and not the Umno supreme council.

Another Umno supreme council member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Shahidan’s allegations.

“He (Tajuddin) called the division chiefs to gather at his home to sign statutory declarations (against Zahid),” the source claimed.

The source alleged that the meeting took place prior to the Sabah state elections in September last year.

Perlis Umno chief Shahidan Kassim

The supreme council leader claimed Tajuddin did this because he was unhappy for not being appointed a minister in the PN government and felt that Zahid was a weak Umno president.

However, according to Shahidan, Tajuddin’s campaign against Zahid stopped when he was appointed as the party’s election director.

“After he did that, I don’t know what he said to the president that he became the election director even though he was threatening the president.

“I’m not sure if he’s still (collecting signatures) after he was appointed,” Shahidan said.

Shahidan also accused

The Pasir Salak MP was not suited for the election director position, Shahidan added.

“If he said I was dumb for supporting PN, he is even dumber for fighting the president.

“He is not fit to be the election director because he is dividing the party,” he said.

Ironically, Shahidan is also being accused of trying to divide the party after lobbying for it to align with Bersatu in the next general election.

Malaysiakini has contacted Tajuddin for comment.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Tajuddin’s alleged plot is just one of several purported attempts to oust Zahid as Umno president.

Other attempts included the publication of 30 Dalil Mengapa Ahmad Zahid Perlu Letak Jawatan Sebagai Presiden Umno (30 reasons why Zahid should quit as Umno president), a propaganda booklet that was circulated to party members.

The booklet is said to have been making the rounds since January.

A growing number of Umno leaders including former youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, Shahidan and Ketereh MP Annuar Musa are also pushing for party polls to be held before the 15th general election.

MKINI

