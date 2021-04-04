BE WARNED, MUHYIDDIN – THE CRUNCH IS COMING! FOR MOSQUITO PAS, TO LATCH ONTO PN IS GOOD – BUT FOR ‘KING OF PARTIES’ UMNO, THE ONLY WAY TO ‘ACHIEVE ITS GOALS’ IS TO STRIKE OUT

Umno can only achieve its goal by walking away from Perikatan, says party’s info chief Shahril

SUNGAI SIPUT — Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan reiterated that the party will not cooperate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th General Election despite PAS having called on Islamic groups to cooperate and unite under the PN umbrella.

He said that Umno could only achieve its goal by not being with PN.

“PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in of the view that the right thing to do is to invite all to come under PN.

“But we are sorry, the decision has been made multiple times that we will not join or cooperate with PN in the next GE,” he told a press conference after attending Umno’s Siri Jelajah programme at MH Hotel here last night.

He said that Umno and PAS should respect each other stand on the matter.

“For PAS, to achieve a good goal is to be with PN, but for Umno it is the opposite,” he said.

On Friday, Abdul Hadi urged individuals and groups to back the ruling coalition, whose leadership is based on Islamic values and the principle of integrity.

Abdul Hadi also said that the Islamist party also rejected any form of outcome that would divide the people and abuse the original goal of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) charter and its set-up.

Shahril believed that Abdul Hadi’s explanation in his recent statement reveals that PAS did not want to cut ties with Umno no matter what their stand with PN and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He stressed that the MN spirit between the two parties is very much alive despite their different stand in the current matter.

“I’m an optimist on the MN coalition because we have a very good relationship and spirit between the two parties right from the leadership until the grassroots level, unlike how it is like with PN, where everything was done in haste,” he said.

“However, the question now is what will happen if there is a three-cornered contest among Umno, PAS and Bersatu. What will PAS voters and supporters will do?

“This is the only challenge. PAS want to defend and strengthen both MN and PN… it’s their stand and I don’t want to criticise or label anything. It’s their right to make the decision.

“But it’s complicated when they want to support both. Who do they want their supporters to vote for? I think only PAS can answer this question,” he added

MALAY MAIL

