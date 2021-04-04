BOMBSHELL – NAJIB BETTER THAN ‘LAZY’ MUHYIDDIN AS PM ANY TIME; ANWAR – HE’LL BANKRUPT THE COUNTRY IN 3 DAYS; AZMIN – HE HAS NO CAPABILITY OF RUNNING EVEN A MINISTRY LET ALONE PMO – KU LI ON WHY HE’S ‘BEST CHOICE’ FOR PM – AND HE’S NOT WRONG!

UMNO veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said he wants to be the prime minister but admits he may not have the support from his own party, reports The Vibes.

The Gua Musang MP also dismissed Muhyiddin Yassin’s capability of being prime minister, calling him “lazy”, while he said Mohamed Azmin Ali was “unqualified and unfit”.

As for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, who continues to say he has the necessary support to form the government, Razaleigh warned that the opposition leader would “bankrupt the country in three days”.

The 84-year old Razaleigh said he was the best choice available to become the prime minister, quickly adding that he would need the support from the opposition for that.

“But I don’t think I’ll be (the prime minister). I don’t know, I don’t seem to have the support of the party. I may get the support of opposition members, but not Umno,” he was quoted as saying.

On Muhyiddin, Razaleigh said the Bersatu president was “lazy and lacked innovation”.

“He was my deputy (in the International Trade and Industries Ministry from 1984 to 1986). He had no idea (what to do). Najib Razak, who served as my deputy in Petronas previously, is much better in that sense. Between the two, I would pick Najib anytime.

“Najib’s got initiative, and is creative. Muhyiddin is just very laid back about things. So, when he was appointed by the Agong to be prime minister, I was badly disappointed. He is not the right man for the country.”

On Azmin, Razaleigh said his position as the international trade and industries minister was due to his role in bringing down the Pakatan Harapan government in February last year.

“I don’t think he has the capability of running a ministry.

“It is unfair to even give him that responsibility, because we are talking about the country. You can’t just allow Azmin to handle trade knowing fully well he’s not equipped to do it. Can he handle a crisis if it happens?”

Last year, Tengku Razaleigh and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposed unity government to replace Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional failed to take off.

