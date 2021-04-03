UP AGAIN – NEW COVID-19 CASES JUMP TO 1,638

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,638 Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 1,449 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 333,892.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 349,610.

There are 14,432 active cases, with 167 patients being treated in intensive care and 81 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the three deaths bring the number of fatalities to 1,286.

Perak recorded the highest number of cases with 494, of which 486 were from the Jalan Pelabuhan cluster, which is a workplace cluster.

This was followed by Selangor (352), Sarawak (290), Penang (92), Johor (83), Sabah (73), Kuala Lumpur (67), Kelantan (64), Pahang (35), Negeri Sembilan (25), Kedah (20), Melaka (20), Labuan (12), Putrajaya (seven) and Terengganu (four).

No new cases were recorded in Perlis.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.