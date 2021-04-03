RELAX … IT’S A DRAW – YOU’RE BOTH EQUALLY STUPID! ‘BODOH’ SHAHIDAN & ‘BANGANG’ TAJUDDIN CROSS SWORDS OVER WHO IS THE MORE STUPID AS UMNO’S INTERNAL SQUABBLE INTENSIFIES

Umno’s internal divide over its leadership’s decision to cut ties with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th general election devolved into insults.

Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (above, right) had described Perlis Umno chief Shahidan Kassim (above, left) as “bodoh” after the latter suggested that the fate of the PN government lies in the hands of MPs and not the Umno supreme council.

Tajuddin pointed out that those MPs are from Umno and therefore have to follow the party’s instruction, then called Shahidan “bodoh”.

Shahidan today responded by calling Tajuddin “bangang”. Both Malay words mean “stupid”.

“It is inappropriate for the Umno election director to call me ‘bodoh’. I have never met an election director as ‘bangang’ as Tajuddin,” he said.

Shahidan, explained that he had always complied with the decision of the Umno supreme council.

However, concerning the decision to cut ties with Bersatu and PN, he thought that it would be better if MPs could decide instead of the supreme council.

“I said ‘if possible’. If it’s not possible, then never mind. If (the Umno supreme council) wants to cut ties, then so be it,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted.

Shahidan, who is also the Arau MP and PR1MA Corporation Malaysia chairperson, are among a group of rebel Umno leaders who are opposed to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s plan for the Umno-led BN to clash with the Bersatu led-PN.

They have grown increasingly vocal after the Umno annual general assembly last week affirmed Zahid’s position.

The rebels pushed back against plans to postpone the party election in June, which would allow Zahid to stay on as the Umno president beyond his three-year limit.

The Umno constitution allows for a postponement of up to 18 months.

