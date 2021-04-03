BOMBSHELL – KU LI TO STEP IN AS INTERIM PM? ‘THAT’S WHAT ZAHID HAD IN MIND’ – BUT THEN CABINET CLUSTER DECIDED TO GANG UP ON HIM AFTER MEETING WITH MUHYIDDIN – LIKE UMNO OR NOT, IT IS TIME THEY DEALT WITH THEIR OWN ‘TRAITORS & REBELS’ ONBOARD

Are Umno ministers ganging up against Zahid?

MANY thought that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government was on its last legs after the Umno general assembly decided to break from the ruling coalition.

The government would probably have collapsed had the Umno ministers agreed to resign from Cabinet.

That was what Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had in mind – for the government to fall and for Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to step in as the interim prime minister.

But that did not happen and a crisis was averted.

The whole affair nevertheless left the Umno ministers deeply demoralised. Their loyalty to the party was being questioned, they had been portrayed as opportunists.

However, all the ministers are staying on for now.

They thought the Prime Minister would be upset by all the Bersatu-bashing when they met him on Monday afternoon.

Muhyiddin was his usual stoic self. He told them that he had no intention of asking them to resign nor would he accept their resignation.

He hoped they would carry on with their duties especially in managing the pandemic and bringing the country back to normal.

“Muhyiddin knows many of the ministers personally, he knows Umno inside out. He knows where we are strong, where we are weak, where we are hiding our rockets, ” said supreme council member Datuk Seri Alwi Che Ahmad.

Muhyiddin knows there is danger around and he has moved to shore up his position.

He flew off to Kuching where Chief Minister Datuk Seri Abang Johari Openg readily pledged support from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Next came the earthquake announcement by PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang that his party has decided to work with Perikatan Nasional in the general election.

The PAS move hit Umno like a ton of bricks.

“It will change the name of the game. For the first time, Umno will be fighting the general election as the opposition while PAS will be going in as part of the federal government, ” said Alwi, who is also the Kok Lanas assemblyman.

The Umno chatgroups have also been set ablaze over the change of heart from PAS.

Many were disappointed with the Islamist party. There were also angry comments accusing PAS of betrayal while some noted with irony that, “we went dating, going to the movies, suddenly we realise we are holding the hand of someone else’s wife”.

It has been a pretty crazy week in politics and Muhyiddin’s government is more fragile than ever.

The ministers are staying put but there is no guarantee that other Umno MPs will not withdraw their support for the government in the coming days.

Ahmad Zahid is going for broke going by his words and actions at the Umno general assembly, which he turned into a referendum against Bersatu.

Whoever is not critical of Bersatu was seen to be less than loyal to Umno.

He made veiled attacks on his Wanita chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad for not coming out as strongly as the Youth and Puteri wings against Bersatu.

He implied that ministers like her had grown too comfortable in their air-conditioned offices and cushioned chairs, and almost reduced her to tears.

Some in the anti-Bersatu camp even said the Wanita wing which used to be the “tulang belakang” or backbone of Umno, is now like the “tulang belakang sotong, ” referring to the soft cartilage of the squid.

Umno insiders said Ahmad Zahid had wanted delegates to endorse breaking from the government that very weekend.

The Umno president met with the state Umno chiefs at about 11pm on Saturday night to persuade them to use the debate session the next day to call for an immediate exit.

The idea was too drastic for the state chiefs, however. They said the state governments held by Umno would collapse, it would be chaotic for the people and their supporters would be let down.

Although the majority of Umno leaders are not keen on continuing with Bersatu, they want a planned and orderly exit.

Umno members are aware that their president’s corruption case is weighing down the party.

“We need a fresh face with less liabilities. Otherwise, we can forget about doing well in the general election, ” said a Perak division leader.

Many division leaders are afraid to go against Ahmad Zahid because he will sign the watikah or authorisation letter for candidates in the general election.

However, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is believed to be taking the lead among the ministers group. Some think that this Kluster Mentri has the potential to counter Ahmad Zahid.

Ismail, who is Defence Minister, hosted a meeting of the nine Umno ministers and seven deputy ministers at a venue near his ministry on Tuesday (March 30) evening.

During the meeting that went on till near midnight, they discussed the pros and cons of staying on in the government as well as the need for Umno to schedule its party election which was postponed because of the pandemic.

The call to hold the party election has become a metaphor to change the president.

The Kluster Mentri is the group to watch.

If Ismail, who is the leader of the Kluster Mentri, also starts to be vocal, he may pose a challenge to Ahmad Zahid.

But there is immense risk and danger in taking on the president.

Apart from his powers of incumbency, Ahmad Zahid is what some might call a wounded tiger. He is facing court charges, stabbed by his former best friend Annuar and up against a mutiny of sorts from his party ministers.

A wounded tiger is a dangerous creature and he is sure to claw back and come up with more schemes to undermine Muhyiddin’s government and take down the enemies within.

ANN

.