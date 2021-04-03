GIVE MIC MORE SEATS & EVERYTHING CAN BE RESOLVED – VIGNES AS GOOD AS THREATENS UMNO – WANTS UMNO TO GIVE UP ‘AT LEAST 10%’ OF ITS SEATS TO OTHER BN & PN COMPONENTS – FOR NOW, MIC TO WORK WITH MUHYIDDIN’S PN ‘UNTIL NEW DEVELOPMENT DECIDED’ BY BN TOP COUNCIL

Umno should give up 10% of its seats to other BN, PN component parties in GE15, says MIC chief

KLANG: Umno should be ready to give up at least 10% of its seats to other component parties in Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional in the 15th General Election, says Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

The MIC president said it was important for the Barisan leadership to reach a consensus with Perikatan for the best formula in seat distribution to avoid having parties in the governing coalition going against each other.

“Certainly, there will have to be some sacrifices among the parties in these two coalitions to avoid clashes with each other in order to achieve the ultimate goal of forming a stable government and reviving the country’s economy which has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But nothing is too difficult if we do it together. The decision to cooperate should be made comprehensively through a process of consensus and deliberation within the party and between parties, based on good intentions and guided by the spirit that underlies nation-building, for the benefit of the people,” he said here Saturday (April 3).

Vigneswaran was delivering his speech during MIC’s 74th annual general meeting, which also saw Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin and over 1,000 party delegates watching it live online.

Also present at the AGM were deputy MIC president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Vigneswaran noted that the political tussle among Malay-based parties was worrying, including the question if Umno’s decision should be agreed by the MIC and other Barisan component parties.

However, he said the matter can be resolved if it is related to seat distribution.

“If it involves seats, then the matter is easily resolved because Umno has informed MIC and MCA that we have to sacrifice some seats to (other parties in) the new coalition to win GE15.

“Although MIC only has nine parliamentary seats and is in the process of figuring out the best for the coalition to win, (there is) the possibility that 35% of the MIC seats may have to be sacrificed.

“If this is Umno’s advice and conclusion, then what is wrong if Umno also sacrifices at least 10% of its seats,” he said.

However, Vigneswaran said if it is with respect to other issues of interest to certain parties, then the MIC needs to make reasonable decisions that will benefit the country in general and the party in particular.

He also said it was important for MIC to get back its traditional “winnable” seats based on the political reality at the grassroots level.

“This is important to ensure our society does not lag behind the current of progress. Do not try insulting us by giving us seats that are a certain loss due to various reasons,” he added.

Vigneswaran noted that MIC respected Umno’s decision not to cooperate with Bersatu in GE15.

“The MIC will support the present leadership of Muhyiddin and will work with Bersatu until a new development is decided in the Barisan supreme council.

“Let us wait and see,” he said, adding that MIC is confident that Umno and Bersatu can resolve their differences like how Umno and PAS reconciled after 40 years of hostility.

In view of the current political crisis, Vigneswaran reiterated that politicians’ job is to lead and shape the direction of the country that the future generations can be proud of.

“The Barisan way is not to win ‘at any cost’ but a victory of our members, people and country.”

