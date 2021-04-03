MALAYSIA A ‘FOREIGN PUPPET’ – JUST BECAUSE HISHAM CALLED CHINA ‘A BIG BROTHER’? INDEED HOW ‘DISTASTEFUL’ & HYPOCRITICAL HAS ANWAR BECOME – IN HIS DESPERATION TO BE OF ‘RELEVANCE’ TO MALAYS & UMNO!

ANWAR Ibrahim described Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein’s statement calling China a “big brother” to Malaysia an insult to the country’s non-aligned position.

In a statement, the opposition leader said although China is a friend, such language was inappropriate in international diplomacy.

“This is not the language or style that should be used in global diplomacy and international relations.

“It makes it look as if Malaysia is a foreign puppet.

“The foreign minister should apologise to Malaysians and retract his tasteless statement,” he said in the statement.

Hishammuddin made the remarks about China being a big brother to Malaysia at the end of a visit to the country on Thursday.

During the visit Malaysia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on the Establishment of a High-Level Committee to Promote Cooperation in the Post Covid-19 Era – a historic development in Malaysia-China relations and the first of its kind for Malaysia.

The MoU was inked during a meeting between Hishammuddin and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Fujian, China.

Hishammuddin’s two-day visit to China is on the invitation of Wang Yi.

The Port Dickson MP said Hishammuddin’s conduct deviated from Malaysia’s decades-long position in international diplomacy. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Big brother remark a personal sign of respect, says Hisham

