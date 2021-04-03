ALL 42 DAP MPs TO BACK MUHYIDDIN’S PROMISED BILL TO CHANGE THE STATUS OF SARAWAK – BUT LET’S SEE IF MUHYIDDIN WILL REALLY PUT THROUGH THE BILL – OR IS HE JUST INSULTING THE PEOPLE OF SARAWAK WITH MORE FALSE PROMISES TO GAIN THEIR VOTES?
DAP has promised the support of its 42 MPs for any constitutional amendment bill the Perikatan Nasional government may table to restore the status of Sarawak and Sabah within the federation of Malaysia as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement1963.
Party vice-chairman Chong Chieng Jen said their backing and that of the sole PKR Sarawak MP Dr Michael Teo and the government’s 112 lawmakers should add up to more than the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution.
“It is beyond doubt that the constitutional amendment will have the threshold 148 MP’s support,” Chong said in response to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s pledge on Thursday to amend the federal constitution to better reflect the position of the two Borneo states in the federation.
Chong, who is also Sarawak PH chief, said the Sarawak branch of the coalition resolved in a meeting today that all of its Sarawak MPs “will support such constitutional amendment to restore the original version of article 1(2) of the federal constitution”.
“The ball is now (in the) PN government and GPS’ court,” he said, when demanding that the prime minister calls for parliament to convene.
With the Sarawak elections looming, Chong said Muhyiddin should “not merely pay lip service to the restoration of Sarawak’s status as a bait for vote”.
“That is insulting and degrading to the spirit of MA63 which forms our country.”
Muhiyiddin, Chong added, should immediately convene parliament to honour his announcement to restore Sarawak’s status in Malaysia.
In April 2019 the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government tabled a bill to amend article 1(2) of the federal constitution to its original form and wordings at the time of the formation of Malaysia.
The bill failed to pass without the support of two-thirds of the 222MPs.
The 18 GPS lawmakers abstained when the time came to vote on the grounds the bill did not include their demand for an amendment to article 160 on the definition of “federation” within the context of Malaysia.
In Article 160, the “federation” means “the federation established under the Federation of Malaya Agreement, 1957”.
Sarawak had demanded that it be included in the amendment to read “the federation established under the Federation of Malaysia Agreement, 1963”.
The PH government of Dr Mahathir Mohamad refused to have that included.
Chong today accused Sarawak ruling coalition GPS of being “hypocritical” in raising the constitutional amendment with state elections just round the corner.
Muhyiddin on Thursday said he would amend Article 160 except that it was difficult to do without the support of the rest of the members of parliament.
Muhyiddin promised the bill would see easy passage if PN were to have “a big win” with a two-thirds majority in the general election.
“You have my word on that,” he said.
Minister backs right to peaceful assembly, calls for review of Act after police investigations into Undi18 rally
KUALA LUMPUR — Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has today called for a review of the Peaceful Assembly Act.
This comes after the police hauled up protesters, including MPs and civil society activists, for questioning over their participation in last week’s Undi18 rally.
In a statement, Zuraida said she firmly believes in freedom of assembly as enshrined in the Federal Constitution in light of the fact that she was arrested and detained for exercising this right in the past.
“I do understand that in this case, the police, in investigating the protest, were carrying out their duties under the provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act. That law needs to be reviewed to better facilitate peaceful public assemblies. I do not believe it is their intention to oppress anyone.
“The right of the protesters to gather peacefully and express their views must be defended, as long as Covid-19 SOPs are adhered to,” her statement read.
Zuraida said she will raise the matter in Cabinet soon.
Yesterday, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh and former Bersih 2.0 chairperson and Bar Council president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan were called up for their involvement in the Undi18 protest at the gates of Parliament on March 27.
About 200 university students and members of non-governmental organisations made up the majority of rally participants.
On Tuesday, other politicians and activists including Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad, Ketari state assemblywoman Young Syefura Abdullah, Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin and Malaysia United Democracy Alliance (Muda) secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi were also asked to give statements to the police.
Dang Wangi police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said both cases are being investigated under Regulation 11, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Conditional Movement Control) (No. 4) 2021.
He added that the rally was also being investigated under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 as an assembly that proceeded without proper notice.
MALAY MAIL
.