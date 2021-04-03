A WARNING TO UMNO, MUHYIDDIN WILL NOT BE RELINQUISHING THE PM POST PRE OR POST GE15! BERSATU CHIEF DEFENDS HOLDING THE PM POST – ‘NO PARTY CAN CLAIM LEAD POSITION IN GOVT ANYMORE. THIS IS OLD POLITICS’

No party can claim lead position in govt anymore, says Muhyiddin

KLANG: Malaysia has entered into a political era where no political party can claim that they are dominant and have the right to hold the leadership position in the government, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

“At the same time, they should also not underestimate the role of others. This is old politics,” he said in a live video speech to all those present at the MIC annual general meeting today.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said in this age of new politics, all parties have an equal and important role to play to ensure the welfare of the people is taken care of and the nation is moving in the right direction.

“We need to practise a political culture that is based on understanding, consultation and consensus to nurture political stability in order to move the nation forward.”

Muhyiddin said the interest of individuals or any small group would not be the focus of his government, adding that the priority will be on the rakyat and the nation’s future which he said should be the thrust of all parties.

In this context, he thanked the MIC leadership for continuing to support the PN government, saying that this rational stand had helped him function effectively, especially during this difficult time.

“I hope MIC will continue supporting PN not only now but also in the future. We must be on the same page to develop the country to benefit all Malaysians irrespective of their race,” he said.

On the appointment of MIC deputy president M Saravanan as the human resources minister, the prime minister said this was not by virtue of his position in Barisan Nasional but as an MIC representative in PN to serve the Indian community.

“This is to show that the PN coalition recognises that all races need to be represented. I think the MIC leadership understands the current situation faced by the nation and will continue supporting the government.”

Muhyiddin said he will ensure that the Indian community will benefit greatly from the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 which was launched last year.

“No one will be left behind wherever you are. We will take care of you. This is our pledge to you,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

