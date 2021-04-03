ONLY IDIOTS JOIN MIC? SURELY VIGNES DOESN’T MEAN THAT! MIC CHIEF SAYS ‘MOST IDIOTIC’ TO SAY HIS PARTY JOINING PN – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN PROFUSELY THANKS HIM FOR BACKING PN

‘Most idiotic’ to say MIC joining PN, says party chief

KLANG: It is “most idiotic” to conclude that MIC had jumped to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition just because the party had invited the prime minister to give the keynote address at its annual general assembly, party chief S Vigneswaran said today.

“If calling the prime minister to address the party assembly is construed as we jumping to PN, then that is the most idiotic thing.

“To be fair, we should call him. He gave my deputy president a minister’s post without the recommendation of Barisan Nasional (BN). That is the truth, unless someone can dispute it,” he told reporters at a press conference after the AGM.

He was responding to claims that MIC was moving towards supporting PN by inviting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to address the assembly.

“My conscience is very clear. I know I have not insulted anybody although my party has been insulted in so many ways over the years,” he added.

Vigneswaran admitted that MIC is dependent on BN, adding that if the coalition was the ruling government, the party would naturally be a part of it.

He said, however, that MIC was now a very mature party and would not follow others blindly.

“We have just followed blindly for 55 years. Now that we open our mouths to raise some questions, we are being seen as disloyal.”

Vigneswaran added that it was important in any relationship to “agree to disagree”.

“You cannot just cut off ties without question, adding that all he had asked was ‘if Umno could cooperate with PAS, why not PPBM?’

“I am asking who is going to lead BN in the next general election? People want to know what is the best option.

“For me, it is the present government. What wrong did I do? I never brought up anybody’s personal matters,” he said.

To a question on working with PPBM, Vigneswaran said that the party should cooperate with PPBM as its aim was to strengthen the coalition by bringing in more parties.

“Obviously we are very close to Umno. We have been working with them for a long time. But they must give us good reasons when asking us to do certain things.

“For me, I cannot do irrational things. It not only reflects badly on me but also the party. MIC has been taught to respect the Malays, Rukun Negara, Islam and government policies.”

No party can claim lead position in govt anymore, says Muhyiddin

KLANG: Malaysia has entered into a political era where no political party can claim that they are dominant and have the right to hold the leadership position in the government, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

“At the same time, they should also not underestimate the role of others. This is old politics,” he said in a live video speech to all those present at the MIC annual general meeting today.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said in this age of new politics, all parties have an equal and important role to play to ensure the welfare of the people is taken care of and the nation is moving in the right direction.

“We need to practise a political culture that is based on understanding, consultation and consensus to nurture political stability in order to move the nation forward.”

Muhyiddin said the interest of individuals or any small group would not be the focus of his government, adding that the priority will be on the rakyat and the nation’s future which he said should be the thrust of all parties.

In this context, he thanked the MIC leadership for continuing to support the PN government, saying that this rational stand had helped him function effectively, especially during this difficult time.

“I hope MIC will continue supporting PN not only now but also in the future. We must be on the same page to develop the country to benefit all Malaysians irrespective of their race,” he said.

On the appointment of MIC deputy president M Saravanan as the human resources minister, the prime minister said this was not by virtue of his position in Barisan Nasional but as an MIC representative in PN to serve the Indian community.

“This is to show that the PN coalition recognises that all races need to be represented. I think the MIC leadership understands the current situation faced by the nation and will continue supporting the government.”

Muhyiddin said he will ensure that the Indian community will benefit greatly from the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 which was launched last year.

“No one will be left behind wherever you are. We will take care of you. This is our pledge to you,” he said.

