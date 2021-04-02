BOMBSHELL – MN IS DEAD, LONG LIVE PN: IN SWEET REVENGE FOR BEING CALLED ‘PROMISCUOUS’ AT UMNO AGM, HADI DUMPS MN FOR BEING TOO NARROW-MINDED & FOCUSED ON SAVING CERTAIN LEADERS – WANTS ALL MUSLIM PARTIES TO JOIN PN

PAS Rejects MN, Hadi Calls On All Parties To Join PN In New Alliance

(FMT) – PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has said the party rejects a consensus that is divided and deviates from the original goals of Muafakat Nasional, the coalition it had formed with Umno.

His comments come days after the party announced it would strengthen its cooperation with the Muhyiddin Yassin-led PPBM to face the next general election, following calls made at the recent Umno general assembly for PAS to clearly state where it stood, with Umno officially declaring its intentions not to contest alongside PPBM.

In a statement, party president Abdul Hadi Awang said it rejected groups that showed disloyalty to the country and prioritised internal politicking over more pressing issues, an apparent reference to its former ally.

“PAS rejects politics that wastes time playing side politics,” he said, which comes when there are “natural disasters and a pandemic that still spreads today”.

“PAS rejects an agenda that aims solely to save the personalities of its leaders and groups, not to save the country and all the people.”

He called on all Muslim groups to join them in their alliance with Perikatan Nasional and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The purpose of PAS is very clear, it is not just to save a person or a small group, but to save as many people as possible.

“So, if there are those who are narrow and limited in their purpose, they will certainly be left behind,” he said.

Hadi also called on all parties to reject both extremism and liberal ideals that deviate from Islam’s “moderate and fair” principles.

Hadi Reminds Zahid About Joint-Letter Inviting PPBM To Join MN

(FMT) – PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has called for PPBM to be included as a member of Muafakat Nasional (MN), at a time when Umno has decided to cut ties with the party in the next general election (GE15).

Speaking to reporters at an event in Marang, Terengganu, today, Hadi reminded Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that both of them had previously signed a letter inviting PPBM to join their pact.

“We have agreed before this. I and Zahid have signed (the letter) to invite Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin into MN,” he said. “That should be implemented. I can show you the letter.”

He also pointed out that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was a registered coalition, alluding to the idea that all Malay-Muslim groups should work together under the current government.

Asked repeatedly if PAS would continue its alliance with Umno, Hadi skirted the issue and said what mattered most was cooperation, not the name of the coalition they worked under.

He also referred to the previous statement made by PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and his PAS counterpart, Takiyuddin Hassan, in which the two parties had decided to work together in GE15.

Hadi, the Marang MP, said there was no need to question PAS’ sincerity in its political cooperation, adding: “We have a lot of experience. We have cooperated with everyone. Just read the history of our alliances.”

Earlier today, Hadi said PAS would reject a cooperation that divided and strayed from the original goals of MN. He also urged all Muslim groups to join PN with PAS and PPBM.

His statement came after calls at the recent Umno general assembly for his party to state clearly where it stood, with Umno officially declaring its intention not to contest alongside Muhyiddin’s party.

At a separate event, when asked to comment on Hadi’s call, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob simply said MN meetings were still going on as usual.

