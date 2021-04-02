HOW THE WHEELS OF FORTUNE TURN – UMNO’S PRO-BERSATU ANNUAR MUSA UNLEASHES DAP BOGEY ON HIS OWN PARTY – EVEN AS MAT HASAN TICKS OFF MUHYIDDIN REGIME FOR BECOMING A ‘MILITARY JUNTA’ THAT TRIES TO USE THE PEOPLE’S MONEY WITHOUT PUBLIC SCRUTINY
Umno’s Tok Mat: Perikatan govt not a military junta, must be accountable to public
KUALA LUMPUR — Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today urged for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to uphold transparency and accountability, and even more so since the country has put under a state of Emergency.
In a statement posted on his Facebook today, Mohamad or commonly known as Tok Mat, said these guiding principles are important as the administration is still answerable to the public.
“The government is still a government for the people, not a military junta government. Therefore, it should behave and act as a government for the people.
“It is far more critical for a Government to be vigilant and responsible when spending the nation’s revenue during an emergency, due to the paralysation of both check-and-balance mechanisms and the Federal Constitution,’’ he said.
This comes after a new Emergency law that was introduced on March 31 that would allow the government to approve additional public spending without going through the Parliament.
Mohamad then stressed that any decision made by the government, especially on matters of public spending must be done through the right values and principles.
“The validity of the amendment to the Ordinance does not necessarily give any moral legitimacy. Any actions deemed valid during an emergency must be based on values, morals, and principles.
“Moreover, it is more crucial when it comes to spending public funds. No matter how complex, complicated, and dire the situation is, the government should not be able to escape the rigorous scrutiny when spending the people’s money and nation’s wealth,” he said.
Malaysia has been put under a state of Emergency from January 11 until the expected end date of August 1 unless lifted earlier. During this period, Parliament and state legislative assemblies — which typically play the role of checks and balance on the executive branch of the government — have been suspended until further notice.
Annuar Musa hits out at Umno colleagues, accusing them of trying to ally with PKR, DAP for self-interest
In a Facebook post, he said ever since Umno’s general assembly ended on Sunday, the party has been hit by one negative news after another from within and without, even as it has resolutely decided against collaborating with Pakatan Harapan.
“A glance at the ordinary people clearly indicates they do not side with the leadership, similarly internally things are not becoming stronger.
“PAS’ statement today regarding Muafakat Nasional’s (MN) stance was to be expected. MN is fragmented due to the stance of several top leaders who prioritised their own personal strategies over the decision of the party itself,” Annuar said.
The Marang MP had said PAS rejects the split consensus and deviations, and that the goal is to defend the people of the country by involving all groups on the basis of an independent and sovereign constitution.
Annuar said the “dark cooperation” with Anwar and the commitment by certain Umno leaders to support Anwar has been brought to light, resulting in Umno losing the trust of its friends and ending up being used by its opponents.
“Though attempts may be made to hide the fact, but all can smell it. What is clear is that the ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ policy which was shared with MN has been violated by party leaders, and has brought damage onto MN.
“Umno needs to be treated immediately, it must seek out the cure and avoid being poisoned by its own leaders. The captain is sinking the boat on which he rides,” he said.
Hadi was not the only person to speak on the fragmented relationship between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, as PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah was reported by Utusan Malaysia as saying that Umno and Barisan Nasional could lose more seats at the 15th general election than in 2018 if the two insist on contesting against current allies.
He added that that no Malay-based party was dominant enough to win alone and Umno’s decision could deny the community its political power.
MALAY MAIL
.