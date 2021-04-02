‘WHAT IS THERE TO INVESTIGATE … IT IS ALMOST LIKE A DICTATORSHIP’ – MAHATHIR SHOWS SOLIDARITY WITH UNDI18 PROTESTERS AMBIGA, HANNAH YEOH, MASZLEE MALIK & MARIA CHIN

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his two children today appeared at a police station to show support for a group being investigated over the Undi18 protest last weekend.

Mahathir told reporters that the police probe was unwarranted because the protesters were legitimately expressing themselves.

“I don’t know what is there to investigate […] now that Parliament cannot sit, people cannot complain through Parliament.

“They have to find some other way to make their views known to the government,” said Mahathir, who was accompanied by Marina and Mukhriz.

About 100 people took part in the protest in front of Parliament on March 27 over the government’s decision to delay the implementation of constitutional amendments to lower the voting age to 18.

This law, known colloquially as ‘Undi18’, was initiated and passed with bi-partisan support in 2019 when Mahathir was prime minister.

The four individuals called in for questioning by the police today were lawyer Ambiga Sreenevasan, Simpang Renggam MP Mazlee Malik, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh.

Mahathir told reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station in the capital that the delay in implementing Undi18 appeared to be deliberate to disenfranchise young people which he said was “grossly unfair”.

He also accused the current government of being “almost like a dictatorship”.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Parliament can meet. I don’t understand why the prime minister doesn’t want it to.

“Maybe he has something to hide. He can (now) approve any amount of money without going to Parliament. So there is no rule of law. It is almost like a dictatorship,” he said.

MKINI

