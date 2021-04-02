DISAPPOINTINGLY FOR EMERGENCY RULE CRITICS, MUHYIDDIN CORRECTLY USED HIS LEGAL NAME IN PROCLAMATION – BUT INTERESTINGLY PROCLAMATION WAS ISSUED BY BOTH AGONG & PM – SO DOES THIS MEAN AGONG CAN REVOKE THE OREDR EVEN IF MUHYIDDIN REFUSES?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s used his legal name – Mahiaddin Md Yasin – in all four proclamations of emergency.

Three proclamations of emergency between November and December last year involved the suspension of by-elections for Batu Sapi, Gerik and Bugaya.

The fourth proclamation of emergency came into force on Jan 12, which encompassed the entire country.

In all of these proclamations, the pronouns “we” and “us” were used to describe the two parties involved – the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the prime minister.

What’s in a name?

It is not uncommon for top politicians to use alternate or shortened names in public.

For instance, former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin is commonly referred to by his full name while Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg’s name includes a modification of “Zohari”.

Muhyiddin’s convention of naming himself was questioned in court as the alternate spelling appeared on a detention order signed on March 9, 2020.

The target for the detention order succeeded in arguing in court today that the order was invalid because the wrong name was used, in violation of the Ministerial Functions Act 1969.

The judge ruled in favour of the plaintiff and quashed the detention order.

Court quashes detention order because PM used his ‘glamour name’