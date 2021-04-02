KHAIRY TO FORM A MULTI-RACIAL PARTY? AND RISK BECOMING A TOTAL JOKE LIKE ANWAR? PERHAPS IN KHAIRY’S MIND, IT’S BETTER TO BLOW WITH THE WIND UNTIL HE SEES A CLEARER PATH – AND TO BE FAIR, HE WILL DO A BETTER JOB THAN ANWAR – IT REALLY ISN’T DIFFICULT TO BE BETTER THAN HAPLESS ANWAR – WHO TILL NOW IS UNABLE TO SET A NEW NARRATIVE FOR THE MALAYS & MALAYSIANS

On March 11, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was voted the best performing minister in the Perikatan National (PN) cabinet.

He received the highest score of 11,125 votes in a joint poll conducted by newspapers Sin Chew and Sinar Harian to commemorate the first anniversary of the (unelected) PN administration.

Many Malaysians would claim that Khairy’s success stems from his ‘vaccine boost’ because he is the minister in charge of the coronavirus vaccination programme, which is currently underway.

Would he have scored as highly, if there had been no coronavirus pandemic?

If Khairy showed the best performance, what does that say about the ability of the other cabinet ministers?

Today, Umno-Baru leaders are acting like headless chickens. The party’s supporters must be feeling very disillusioned.

Umno-Baru wants to dominate Perikatan Nasional (PN), but Muhyiddin Yassin won’t allow it. Umno-Baru ministers won’t resign. They are addicted to power and perks.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

In its heyday, many Umno-Baru members failed to see, or preferred not to see, that their former leader Najib Abdul Razak, and other members of the Umno-Baru elite, were responsible for several scandals and financial wrongdoings. They abused their power. They milked their positions for all they were worth.

The same with Khairy, the MP for Rembau. He failed to speak out. He failed to point out the faults of the party leaders. Now that many party representatives are abandoning the party, and the country is in turmoil, should Khairy also leave Umno-Baru? Or should he go for the top position in Umno-Baru? Can he use his top ranking in the recent Sin Chew poll to boost his popularity and credentials?

Is the Umno-Baru party finished? Perhaps not, but it will never be as powerful as it once was. Its leaders did not attempt to mend their ways, change their methods, stop being divisive or stop driving a wedge between the various races. Umno-Baru thrives on division based on racial rhetoric and religious extremism.

Why? Its leaders mistake their massive egos for leadership. They do not wish to step into the 21st Century. They cultivate the insecurities of the Malays and Muslims. They claim that if they win GE-15, they will strengthen syariah laws.

When will they learn that implementing more syariah laws is not the answer to our failing economy, our failure to clean up corruption, the environment and our moral decay.

Khairy could create a political earthquake by putting himself up for election as party president. The current president is facing charges of CBT, money laundering and corruption.

Khairy could try and teleport the Umno-Baru dinosaurs into the 21s Century, but if he finds that he is wasting his energy and time on people who refuse to change, or listen, then he should sever his links with Umno-Baru and form his own multi-racial party. What’s stopping him?

Bersatu has more frogs than my pond…

Why should he join Bersatu? It is a party that has more frogs than my pond after a thunderstorm. It probably has more backstabbers than the local drug den. It has more allegedly corrupt politicians than Sungei Buloh Prison. This is a fact. Most corrupt politicians just switch sides and are probably promised immunity from prosecution. In many cases, many corrupt politicians, despite being convicted, roam free in Malaysia.

Khairy’s new multiracial party should dispense with the rituals, kow-towing and idolising specific individuals that are present in Umno-Baru, PAS and Bersatu/PN. The new party should be equal, in every sense of the word.

He should start a new narrative and abandon the affirmative action policies and the Ketuanan Melayu cancer that have robbed many Malays of their dignity.

Khairy must learn to trust his instincts. He has the right credentials and experience.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Malaysians are snobs and his Oxford degree will give him a distinct advantage. He should be less arrogant, ditch his ego and Umno-Baru baggage.

If he has a go for the role of president in Umno-Baru, he will be a formidable opponent for current Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid has admitted he is a friend of Tiga-Line, the Malay triad. We squirmed when he addressed the United Nations with his halting English. His links to thuggery are despised by many Malays.

Khairy should cut ties with Najib. Their joint video before GE-14 was a failure. When Najib was charged for corruption, and Umno-Baru lost in GE-14, Khairy suddenly became vocal about the corruption and other abuses of power. Everyone makes mistakes, and if Khairy wants to rejuvenate the Malaysian political scene, he should strike out and form a multiracial party.

Malaysians are openly critical of Umno-Baru, Harapan and PN. Khairy’s new multiracial party, could be a formidable adversary, not just for PKR but also to Bersatu. Many of the younger Harapan politicians are still finding their feet. Let them learn and catch up with him.

Khairy once dreamt of becoming the prime minister. A new party may lead him closer to his goal. Watch out, Muhyiddin!

