HYPOCRISY DRENCHES UMNO AS IT SMELLS VICTORY – RAHMAN DAHLAN WHO WAS PRO-MUHYIDDIN AT SABAH POLLS NOW CHALLENGES BERSATU – ‘IF YOU WANT MUSLIM UNITY SO MUCH, THEN HAND OVER THE PM’S POST TO UMNO, OTHERWISE CONTEST ALL 222 SEATS IF YOU THINK YOU CAN WIN’ – EVEN AS SANCTIMONIOUS ZAHID INSISTS HE’S NOT OUT FOR POSITION BUT FOR ‘RELIGION, RACE & COUNTRY’

April 2, 2021

Muslim unity irrelevant for now, says Umno man

PETALING JAYA: An Umno Supreme Council member says talk about Muslim unity is irrelevant for the time being, adding that it should only be the focus after the next general election (GE15).

Abdul Rahman Dahlan said that this does not mean that Umno is dismissing the matter as there are other issues to focus on, such as political stability.

“When we talk about the unity of the ummah, for me, this is not so relevant in the context right now.

“Umno, when we win the next general election (GE15), we will become the core party that forms the government and our main agenda will be Muslim unity,” he said at a forum tonight.

Rahman’s comments come in the wake of PAS’ call for unity among Malay-Muslim political parties after Umno decided it would not cooperate with PPBM and Perikatan Nasional (PN) for GE15.

The former federal minister went on to challenge PPBM to give the prime minister’s post to Umno if it was really concerned about Muslim unity.

“They must recognise Umno as the ‘biggest party with the most MPs’.

“If (PPBM) wants Muslim unity so much, what’s wrong with making such sacrifices (of giving up the post)? But is PPBM really willing to hand over the PM’s post to Umno?” he asked.

Commenting on Umno’s decision to stop cooperating with PPBM, Rahman said the latter should be relieved, especially when it comes to seat allocations.

He went on to suggest that PPBM could now contest in all 222 parliamentary seats, including seats MPs had won under the Umno ticket prior to defecting to PPBM.

“In my view, there is no need to have a headache over this.”

Umno’s dignity intact, we will not be bullied, says Zahid

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Umno’s decision to retract support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government was based on what the grassroots and delegates wanted.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party will not allow itself to be “bullied and destroyed”, following calls for its MPs to resign from their ministerial posts and step down as chairmen of government-linked companies.

“Umno has its dignity and pride,” he said in a Facebook post.

Zahid was responding to a report by FMT which quoted party firebrand Nazri Aziz as saying that ministers and deputy ministers from Umno who do not resign from the government will be seen as cowards who are disloyal.

The Padang Rengas MP had called out the party’s representatives in the government, saying they should quit Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration since Umno has resolved against working with PPBM in the next general election.

Zahid said the party’s decision to retract support for the Perikatan Nasional-led government was based on what the grassroots, delegates and Umno Supreme Council members wanted.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all ministers and deputy ministers from Umno will remain in the government following his meeting with them on Monday.

Muhyiddin said he advised them to remain in the Cabinet in the interest of the people and country.

Earlier today, party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the recent Umno annual general assembly did not pass any resolution to instruct members to resign from their Cabinet or government posts.

Youth and sports minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican also came out in defence of their decision not to resign, claiming that stepping down from the Cabinet would tarnish Umno’s name and image.

On a separate matter, Zahid said his refusal to disband Umno had led him down a difficult path, including not being appointed as a minister.

However, Zahid said, a ministerial post was not something he was vying for.

“My struggle is for religion, race and country, which I will continue (fighting for).”

FREE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

 

