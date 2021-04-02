THE SAD STORY OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – GPS CANNOT GET, MPs INSTEAD OF JOINING HIM DUMP HIM – BUT RAPPER & COMEDIAN BUY HIS ‘I MUST BE PM’ JOKE

Altimet joins PKR, Afdlin wants Anwar as PM

Rap artist Altimet has officially joined PKR.

Together with comedian Afdlin Shauki, they were presented their membership cards by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim at an event in Ampang last night.

Speaking to reporters later Altimet – whose real name is Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad (above) – said PKR is the party for Malaysia’s future.

“Maybe in terms of race or age, I feel that more parties are becoming more irrelevant.

“But, for me, PKR is the party for Malaysia’s future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Afdlin said he is determined to make Anwar the next prime minister.

“Whatever you (Anwar) need in terms of media, we are ready to help.

“Why am I here? Because I believe. Previously, I wanted to make people happy, help people, and now I want my dream to see Anwar as prime minister come true,” Afdlin told the crowd of 200 at the event.

In his speech later, Anwar said PKR was not a party for those who would not speak up for the people, especially those at the bottom.

“If you’ve never felt the pain of those who struggle, never have gone to the ground, never voiced up for the people’s interests, don’t you dare to call yourself a fighter,” he said.

Anwar also said PKR was not a party for those who want to squabble for power or positions.

The opposition leader also said that besides the economy, PKR should also strive to empower culture, music and films – in a nod to PKR’a two newest members.

MKINI

