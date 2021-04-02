INVESTIGATE MUHYIDDIN FOR FLOUTING SOPs – NAJIB RAPS COUP PM – ‘PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED MUST STILL FOLLOW SOPs’ – OF COURSE NOOR HISHAM WON’T DARE DO ANYTHING, BUT WHAT ABOUT KHAIRY? WILL KHAIRY PRETEND TO BE BLIND, DEAF & DUMB TOO?

Pekan MP Najib Abdul Razak has questioned Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for supposedly flouting the mandatory masking rule meant to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

He said although Muhyiddin has already received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and the vaccination campaign’s coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said such persons must still adhere to Covid-19 SOPs.

This is pending further studies to determine how well vaccines can block Covid-19 transmission rather than merely preventing the vaccinated person from becoming ill.

“As far as I know, people who have been vaccinated must still follow SOPs… Will the prime minister also be investigated for violating SOPs?” Najib asked in a Facebook posting last night.

He also asked whether the prime minister had checked in using the MySejahtera app, as required by law.

Najib was referring to several photographs published by the media that showed Muhyiddin arriving at the Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya on March 31 to chair the Johor Bersatu and Johor Perikatan Nasional meeting there.

He appeared in the photos as the only person who is not wearing a mask as he walked through a set of doors at the hotel. Malaysiakini has contacted his office for comment and is awaiting a response.

The wearing of a face mask in public places has been made compulsory in Malaysia since Aug 1 last year. De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan had said violators could be slapped with an RM1,500 fine under a three-tier system of punishments, with the maximum compound being RM10,000.

Muhyiddin received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on March 17, after his first dose three weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, Najib contrasted this with his own predicament, where he neglected to check in at a chicken rice shop in Bukit Bintang on March 19 and is now under investigation by the police.

He said the police have already recorded his statement on the matter.

Malaysiakini has contacted Prime Minister’s Office for comment.