BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN MOVING TO EXTEND EMERGENCY RULE BEYOND AUGUST 1, WARNS GUAN ENG – POINTING TO LATEST EMERGENCY LAW ALLOWING MUHYIDDIN TO SPEND WITHOUT ANY SCRUTINY

New EO on spending hints at extended emergency, says Guan Eng

THE new emergency ordinance, which allows Putrajaya to spend the treasury’s consolidated funds without parliamentary oversight and scrutiny smacks of plans to get the current state of emergency nationwide extended beyond its August 1 expiry date, Lim Guan Eng said.

The DAP Secretary General said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government knows it has to reopen parliament, currently suspended under the emergency, in order to seek approval for supplementary budgets.

“Knowing (this), the prime minister has chosen to bypass parliament completely,” Lim said in a statement.

He called the ordinance, gazetted yesterday, an act of treachery against parliament and the federal constitution, as well as being a “cruel April Fools’ joke” on parliamentary democracy.

“It grants the prime minister unfettered powers on the nation’s financial coffers.

“The nation’s tens of billions of ringgit can now be determined by one man instead of going through the check and balance system of parliamentary democracy.

“This is an extremely dangerous power accorded to the prime minister through financially guillotining parliament,” the former finance minister said.

The ordinance means that additional spending (supplementary budgets) over the amount approved by parliament for Budget 2021, can be legally delayed until the end of the year when parliament reconvenes, after the emergency expires in August.

The emergency was called on January 11, ostensibly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic when new cases daily exceeded 2,000 then, peaking at over 5,000.

Cases now, however, have been tapering down since early March to below 2,000 daily.

“By financially guillotining parliament, is the prime minister hinting that the emergency and the suspension of parliament can be extended beyond August 1, 2021?” Lim asked.

With the ordinance, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may be able to avoid answering embarrassing questions, Lim added.

But it will bring harm to the country if there is misappropriation and misuse of public funds for political purposes, which parliament cannot check.

“If such borrowings are genuinely meant for battling Covid-19 and to help the people overcome the economic recession, the opposition would not only support but may even seek additional and increased spending.

“Without parliamentary oversight, there is an elevated risk that any new spending made by this government would not be properly accounted for, especially ensuring that it benefits the people instead of cronies,” Lim said.

